Some players miss the game when they sit out a season, or during their first season retired, but running back Todd Gurley says he never felt the desire to get back on the field when he was watching games at home during the 2021 season. the 27-year-old sat out the entire 2021 season after no offseason deal was made.

Gurley spoke about how he felt not being on a team last season, saying:

"There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, 'I wish I was out there,' I appreciated my time in the league and I've done things I could have never even dreamed about ... I like doing stuff on my time. I like doing whatever I want to do. I've never been the one that liked to be controlled. I like to be in control of my own path. That's the best thing about being in the position I'm in."

Gurley did not give any hints on whether he wants to return to the NFL or not, saying he likes that he has the option to do either.

"If I want to try to play again, I can try to pursue that. Or if I don't, I can just relax and chill at the house and spend a lot more time with my family because that's what it's all about at the end of the day," he said.

Looking ahead, his next goal is to get into the business world, something he has already got a start to as a part-owner of the Fan Controlled Football league's Beasts.

He said, "And then at the end of the day, still becoming a businessman and still venturing off in that next phase of my life."

Gurley spoke about being able to watch former teammates and other players he respects.

"Happy for guys like AD (Aaron Donald) that really work hard. Guys like Jalen Ramsey that put in work. Obviously gotta go with all my running back guys, seeing guys like Cam Akers come back from an Achilles in four months. Sony Michel getting traded from the Patriots, not only did he beat the Rams in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, he's also won one with them, as well. Guys like Darrell Henderson," the former offensive player of the year said.

"So, you always get excited for the guys. It's never just about you. Yeah, everyone would love a ring. But at the end of the day, it's about being able to congratulate and then see other guys succeed and being happy for them."

Gurley's resume includes NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, two-time First-team All-Pro, a three-time Pro Bowler and the league's touchdown leader twice. He also helped the Rams make it to the Super Bowl in 2018.

If Gurley does retire, he has a solid NFL career behind him and clearly has visions for the next steps in his life.