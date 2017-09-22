Todd Gurley to Michael Irvin: 'We're gonna whoop up on your 'Boys'

The Los Angeles Rams, fresh off a thrilling 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on "Thursday Night Football," sit alone atop the NFC West in first place with a 2-1 record.

That's not necessarily a place anyone expected them to be at any point this season, but running back Todd Gurley isn't interested in looking backward or worrying about where the team sits right now. He's looking forward, one game at a time.

In an interview with the NFL Network after Thursday's victory, he showed exactly how focused he is on the next matchup.

"Next week, we've got Dallas. We've got a little break. So we're gonna whoop up on your 'Boys," Gurley joked to former Cowboys receiver and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

The Cowboys will be on a short week when they host the Rams in Week 4, as they're scheduled to take on the Rams' NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football." They're currently coming off an embarrassing blowout loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos, and will surely be looking to get both their offense and their defense back on track.

In recent years, playing the Rams has been an easy "get-right" game for NFL defenses, but Gurley, Jared Goff and company have already topped 40 points twice in the first three games of the Sean McVay era. Dallas may have a bit more cut out for them next week than they're used to when playing against the Rams, and Gurley knows it.