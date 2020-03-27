Todd Gurley was surprised by Rams' decision to cut him: 'I didn't see it coming'

Todd Gurley will be playing football in 2020 with the Atlanta Falcons after inking a one-year, $6 million deal with the club earlier this offseason. This all came after the Los Angeles Rams elected to cut their former first-round running back partly to get out from under the $10.5 million roster bonus he was set to earn along with future salary cap relief.

Gurley did make light of his release on social media joking that he was fired on his day off, but he later revealed on former teammate Chris Long's "Green Light" podcast that he was surprised by the news. He does, however, understand the business side of the league and how teams need to operate.

"I didn't see it coming, but obviously I've seen the process over the years, so I understand the business and I understand how it goes,'' Gurley said, as transcribed by ESPN.com. "But I'm also the same type of person like when someone else is getting cut, I'm joking on them. So I can't get mad if somebody jokes on me. I joke on myself all the time. If you knew me, you know that's me. And it's all jokes. It's some truth to every little joke.

"But I'm still just having fun with it. And that's the only thing I can do. Stuck in the house all day. I know people are drinking and having fun, so I'm going to have fun with y'all."

Gurley, 25, suffered a knee injury in 2018 and really hasn't been the same explosive player that we've grown accustomed to seeing in the backfield in the earlier days of his career. In 15 games played last season, he finished with a career-low 857 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns on the ground and caught 31 passes for 207 yards and two more scores. When you look at his total yards from scrimmage (1,064), that was also a career-low.

Since the injury, Los Angles did seem to limit Gurley's touches. He famously was held to just 11 touches in the Rams 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII and his 254 touches in 2019 were the lowest since his rookie season in 2015. That first season in the league, Gurley played in two fewer games compared to 2019, which makes this year's output that much more jarring.

"I try not to press the issue about nothing, so that's just kind of, just sit back and do my job,'' Gurley said of his dwindling touches. "Like it's not my job to tell who to give me the ball, so if it happens, it happens. I'm not going to bitch about anything. I'm just going to keep quiet and do my part. But when I get the ball, you know I'm going to do good with it for the most part, especially when stuff is going good. But I don't know what happened, man. All I know is I'm with the Falcons now.''

With the Falcons, Gurley will be looking to not only get back to his Pro Bowl self, but also replace the shoes of Devonta Freeman, who was released by Atlanta earlier this offseason.