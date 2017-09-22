Todd Gurley: 'We're gonna whoop up on the Cowboys' in Week 4

It sure didn't take long for Todd Gurley to move on from the San Francisco 49ers.

The All-Pro running back had another elite outing on Thursday Night Football, delivering 113 yards and three touchdowns in the Los Angeles Rams' 41-39 victory over the Niners. After the game, he wanted to make sure Hall of Fame wide receiver and resident Dallas Cowboys' legend Michael Irvin understood what was going to happen in Week 4 when the two sides clashed.

And he didn't bite his tongue, either.

"Like I said, we're taking it game by game and just focusing on the future right now, man. Next week, we've got Dallas. We've got a little break. So we're gonna whoop up on your 'Boys," Gurley said while laughing, via NFL.com.

Bulletin-board material for a team still angry from being humbled by the Denver Broncos?

Bold strategy, Cotton.

Granted, this is not the same Rams' team the Cowboys or anyone else in the NFL saw coming, considering they're fresh off a 2016 season that saw them race to a forgettable 4-12 record. With Jeff Fisher now out as head coach and young, offensive guru Sean McVay in -- the Rams have already surpassed the 40-point mark twice in only three games.

That's the same number of times they reached the mark in four years under Fisher.

It'll certainly be a test for the Cowboys' defense, having given up 42 points to the Broncos and quarterback Trevor Siemian. With No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff finding his groove thanks in no small part to the renewed dominance of Gurley, along with speed demon Tavon Austin and newly-acquired deep threat Sammy Watkins -- it's no small wonder they're able to put up points in chunks.

And with the Cowboys' secondary still healing up, they'll have their hands full.

What Gurley fails to realize is although the Rams' offense is playing lights-out football, their defense is very "lights on". After holding the Andrew Luck-less Colts to nine points in the season opener, they've now allowed an average of 33 points per game. On Thursday night, that included running back Carlos Hyde tearing off two touchdowns and 84 yards as the Niners put in serious work against the Rams' defensive unit.

And that's with QB Brian Hoyer -- of all people -- at the helm, throwing for 332 yards and two touchdowns on a passer rating of 98.0.

That said, it's safe to presume the 2016 Rookie of the Year in Dak Prescott and last season's NFL rushing leader in Ezekiel Elliott will also fare well against the Rams -- giving them some very real concern as it relates to who will beat up on whom. The Rams are on fire and the Cowboys are angry, with both being capable of landing serious blows offensively.

So while Gurley has every right to be confident in their abilities entering Week 4, the Cowboys are readying themselves to hopefully dispatch with a solid Arizona Cardinals team en route to potentially serving him a plate full of crow.

As the Cowboys were forced to learn the hard way in Denver, that black bird does not go down smooth.

