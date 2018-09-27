Todd Haley admits Browns stole 'Philly Special' from Eagles a week after Hue Jackson said opposite

Last Thursday, during their first win in 635 days, the Browns broke out a trick play that looked similar to a certain play the Eagles ran in the Super Bowl. It involved a quarterback pretending to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage, a surprise snap, a pitch, and a pass thrown to the quarterback in the end zone.

Everyone on the planet knew the Browns stole the play known as "Philly Special" from the Eagles, which is why it came as quite the surprise to hear Browns coach Hue Jackson issue a denial in the aftermath of the win that pushed his record to 2-32-1 with the Browns.

"We did not steal that from them," Jackson said at the time. "Please. I know everybody wants to think that. We have had that in our back pocket for a while. Go check my tricks from before, and go check (offensive coordinator) Todd's (Haley) tricks from before."

It took six days for Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley -- who calls the plays in Cleveland -- to refute Jackson's denial. On Thursday, Haley confirmed that he stole the play from the Eagles.

"Absolutely," Haley said. "I have no shame."

Even when they're winning, the Browns can't stop Brownsing.

It's easy to pick a side here. Haley might not be the head coach, but he's only confirming what we already knew, what Jackson refused to admit. I mean, these are definitely the same plays and the Eagles ran their version of it seven months before the Browns ran theirs.

The strange part here isn't that Haley chose to tell the truth and in the process, undermine his boss. After all, this isn't the first time Jackson and Haley haven't been on the same page. Remember their "Hard Knocks" argument about resting players? Remember when Haley accidentally started Josh Gordon after Jackson made it clear that Gordon wouldn't start? All Haley did this time is tell the truth.

The strange part is that Jackson felt the need to lie about it in the first place. The Eagles stole the Patriots' trick play from the Super Bowl and they had no problem announcing it to the world. There's nothing wrong with stealing plays in the NFL. Everyone does it. It's a good thing, even. If you see someone run a play that works so brilliantly, you might want to find a way to incorporate that play into your own offense. The Super Bowl, a nationally televised event, was watched by a decent number of people -- 103.4 million to be exact. Everyone watching last week recognized that play. So, why even bother with a denial?

At this point, this isn't about Haley undermining Jackson. This is about Jackson undermining himself.