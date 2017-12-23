Todd Haley explains exactly when Steelers' final drive vs. Patriots fell apart

The Steelers may be ready to put Sunday's last-second loss to the Patriots behind them, but before we officially shut the door on Week 15, here's offensive coordinator Todd Haley explaining to reporters what happened on the play everyone has overlooked -- the one between Jesse James' overturned touchdown...

... and Ben Roethlisberger's fake-spike interception in the end zone.

The play in question -- the second-and-goal from the Patriots' 10-yard line with 28 seconds remaining -- was a short pass from Roethlisberger to Darrius Heyward-Bey that resulted in a three-yard gain. The problem was that Heyward-Bey was tackled in-bounds and the clock continued to run.

Haley was asked if in hindsight the coaches would have done anything differently.

"Yeah, have the first touchdown be a touchdown, No. 1," he said, via ESPN.com. "I know coach [Tomlin] has talked about this a bunch, but the only thing I'll say is that's what we call an incomplete or out-of-bounds situation after the ball was ruled an incompletion. We don't want the ball in the field of play there without a timeout.

"I'm never going to question Ben's decision of thinking [Heyward-Bey] could get out of bounds, but as far as scenarios, we're in an incomplete or out-of-bounds situation. The clock will not be running if things go the way they're supposed to go. Then you're getting the guys on the field for each particular play you wanted on the field and you're counting on having three shots at the end zone."

Also noteworthy: The Steelers' most athletic wide receiver, Martavis Bryant, wasn't on the field on the play, but Haley doesn't regret the decision because "it's an incomplete or out of bounds" situation. Meaning that if Heyward-Bey gets out of bounds, there's another chance to get Bryant on the field.

"We teach the receivers if they don't think they can get out of bounds to drop the ball as long as it's not fourth down," Haley continued. "Again, both guys thought that it would go different and it didn't. And it's a great learning situation as far as that goes because we practice that every Friday. We go through the last seven plays incomplete or out of bounds. You can't catch the ball if you can't get out of bounds, and we got one caught in-bounds.

"So, [Bryant's] standing on the sideline next to me, but as far as the play, I called the best play I thought for the situation. And again, Tay hadn't practiced where he would've been and we didn't feel comfortable with him being in there. They made us hot, which caused a pressure situation. Ben got on the run and again, I won't question his decision of thinking [Heyward-Bey] could get out of bounds or in the end zone, but as it went, it didn't work out that way."

But after Heyward-Bey was tackled in-bounds, Haley was limited in what he could do.

"You can't change personnel," he explained. "You can't do any of that. You've got to get up and do what we did. Make the decision of clocking it or fake clocking it and basically handling it how we did. We've just got to do it better. ...

"We just can't throw an interception."

If the Steelers win their final two regular-season games they'll finish no worse than No. 2 in the AFC. And should the Patriots slip up against the Bills or Jets, Pittsburgh could still earn the No. 1 seed.