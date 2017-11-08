Tom Brady admits he's a human who occasionally eats ice cream and cheeseburgers

Tom Brady has earned the reputation of being a perfectly maintained robot quarterback built for a lifetime of sustained peak performance. He follows a notoriously strict lifestyle regimen, including a wildly restrictive diet that doesn't allow him to indulge in a majority of the foods and ingredients that make life worth living for the rest of us.

Among the list of things that Brady reportedly cuts out of his daily diet? Sugar, tomatoes, peppers, coffee, dairy and fruit ... or so he wants you to think!

The world was handed a startling revelation this week when Brady accidentally slipped up and revealed that he's actually a human being who occasionally enjoys junk food, including ice cream and cheeseburgers. What a fraud!

Brady made the admission while doing a game of word association with former Patriots backup and current radio host Scott Zolak in a sit-down interview. He also shared that Von Miller is a personal "nightmare" and that fame makes him "uncomfortable." But let's not bury the lede; the real story here is that Brady eats normal food sometimes.

Word association with TB12: pic.twitter.com/RgkdG1k9Ne — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 8, 2017

Next thing you know, we're going to find out Brady farts and occasionally gets chapped lips. When will our heroes ever stop disappointing us?