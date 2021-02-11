Even for Tom Brady, there are still milestones to chase. Despite being the only player to win seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVP awards, there are five Super Bowl records still out there for the taking. And after leading the Buccaneers to a win in Super Bowl LV, Brady finds himself on the doorstep of reaching those milestones before he hangs up his cleats for good.

While Brady is not currently thinking about the future, we decided to compile the five records Brady can still achieve over the next several seasons. If he can achieve at least a few of these records, it would further strengthen Brady's argument as being the greatest athlete in the history of professional sports. Brady is already considered to be the NFL's "GOAT," a title Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice publicly conceded following the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five Super Bowl records Brady can still attain during the remaining years of his career.

Quarterbacks to win back-to-back Super Bowls, twice

This title is currently held by just one quarterback: Terry Bradshaw. Pittsburgh's starting quarterback from 1970-83, Bradshaw helped the Steelers become the third team to win back-to-back Super Bowls after the Steelers won Super Bowls IX and X. Following a two-year hiatus, the Steelers again climbed the mountaintop in Super Bowls XIII and XIV. After mostly playing in a supporting role during Pittsburgh's first two Super Bowl wins, Bradshaw became the first multiple Super Bowl MVP after throwing for a combined 627 yards and six touchdowns in the Steelers' Super Bowl wins over the Cowboys and Rams.

Brady can join Bradshaw in this exclusive club by leading the Buccaneers to victory in next year's Super Bowl. Brady's first back-to-back titles came during the early 2000s, when he helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls in a four-year span. If he can win next year's Super Bowl, Brady would come the first quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowls with two different franchises. He is currently one of two quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with two different franchises. The first quarterback to accomplish this was Peyton Manning, who led the Broncos to a win in Super Bowl 50 nine years after winning his only Super Bowl as a member of the Colts.

The first QB to three-peat

Doing this would require Brady to play at least two more years, which puts him at 45 years old. Brady has previously stated that he would like to play "at least" until he is that age, so this record is certainly attainable if the Buccaneers can repeat in 2021. Only Bradshaw, Brady, Bob Griese, Troy Aikman and Joe Montana have come close to becoming the first quarterback to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Bradshaw, Montana and Aikman saw their three-peat dreams end in the conference championship round. Griese and the Dolphins' reign ended in Oakland in a game that is remembered for Clarence Davis' touchdown catch amid a "Sea of Hands." Brady's Patriots fell short of a three-peat after losing to the Broncos in the 2005 divisional round.

If he can win the next two Super Bowls, Brady would join Ken Norton Jr. as the only players to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Before winning a Super Bowl ring as the Seahawks linebackers coach, Norton won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys before winning a third with the 49ers from 1992-94.

Passing Bill Belichick for Super Bowl rings won

Brady already has the record for the most Super Bowl rings won as a player. His former coach, however, still has the record for the most Super Bowl rings won by a player or coach. Six of Bill Belichick's rings have come as head coach of the Patriots. Belichick's first two rings were won as the New York Giants defensive coordinator. He won his first ring after the Giants defeated the Broncos in Super Bowl XXI, 39-20. Four years later, his masterful game plan against the Bills' prolific passing attack propelled the Giants to a 20-19 upset victory in Super Bowl XXV.

Like Brady, Belichick has not publicly expressed any intension to retire anytime soon. And after last year's disappointing 7-9 season, it's a safe to say that Belichick is motivated to put together one more championship roster before walking away from coaching. That being said, Brady appears to be significantly closer to winning his next two rings than Belichick is from getting his ninth. In a dream scenario, Brady's quest for an eighth ring would come down a Super Bowl matchup against Belichick and the Patriots. And while that scenario is likely reserved for a Hollywood script, crazier things have happened in professional sports; like a 43-year-old quarterback winning his seventh Super Bowl ring.

More Super Bowl appearances than any other team

Brady's 10 Super Bowl appearances are the most ever for a player. He's one Super Bowl appearance away from tying the Patriots' team record of 11 trips to the big game. Brady started in nine of New England's previous trips to the Super Bowl. The Patriots' first Super Bowl appearance took place in 1984, when New England fell to the fabled '85 Bears in Super Bowl XX. In 1996, Bill Parcells guided the Patriots to their second Super Bowl, where they fell to Brett Favre and the Packers, 35-21.

As it currently stands, Brady's 10 Super Bowl appearances are two more than the Steelers, Cowboys and Broncos and three more than the 49ers. He has twice as many appearances as the Packers, Giants, Raiders, Dolphins and the Washington Football Team.

The biggest Super Bowl loser

This is the record Brady would probably like to avoid being associated with. While he has won 70% of the Super Bowls he has played in, Brady is one Super Bowl loss away from tying the record for most Super Bowls lost by a starting quarterback. The record is currently owned by Jim Kelly, who went 0-4 in Super Bowls as the Buffalo Bills' quarterback during the early '90s. As it currently stands, Brady's three Super Bowl losses puts him in a tie with John Elway and Fran Tarkenton for the the second-most Super Bowl losses for a starting quarterback. Elway lost his first three Super Bowls before closing out his career with back-to-back titles. Tarkenton, who retired as the NFL's all-time career passing leader, lost all three of his Super Bowls as quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings during the 1970s.