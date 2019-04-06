Tom Brady already seems to be hoping that Rob Gronkowski will come out of retirement
The Patriots quarterback apparently wants to throw a few more passes to his tight end
If we've learned one thing about Tom Brady this offseason, it's that he loves to use social media. Not only does the Patriots quarterback utilize Facebook and Instagram, but he also opened up a Twitter account on April 1, which he then used to drop a hilarious April Fools' Day joke on all of us.
Although Brady has been active on Twitter, his favorite form of communication seems to be the comments section on Instagram. If you scroll through Instagram and see an NFL-related story, there's basically a 71 percent chance that Brady has either commented on the accompanying photo or "liked" it.
Interestingly enough, one of the photos that Brady recently commented on was a picture of Rob Gronkowski. Shortly after Gronk announced his retirement, the NFL noted in a picture that Gronk caught more touchdown passes from Brady than any other receiver.
Based on the comment that Brady left on the photo, it seems that the Patriots quarterback is already hoping that Gronk will come out of retirement.
Brady's comment?
"I hope 78 isn't the final number."
The only way 78 won't be the final number is if Gronk comes out of retirement. Although Gronk has shot down the idea that he might return, he hasn't convinced everyone.
During an interview held shortly after Gronk's retirement announcement, the tight end's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, made some very interesting comments.
"If the [Patriots were] struggling or they needed him at some point next year, and let's just say hypothetically Tom Brady gave him a call and said 'Rob, I need you.' I wouldn't be shocked if he came back to play a few games," Rosenhaus said.
Basically, don't be surprised if Brady has Gronk on speed dial during the upcoming season. The NFL has already seen one player come out of retirement this offseason (Jason Witten), so it wouldn't be completely crazy if Gronk were to do the same thing.
