Tom Brady and Bill Belichick react to Josh Gordon's first game with the Patriots

Josh Gordon didn't put up any eye popping numbers during his first game with the Patriots, but he's definitely been impressing the right people during his short time in New England.

After being placed on the inactive list for his first game with the Patriots, Gordon finally made his debut on Sunday and he ended up catching two passes for 32 yards during New England's 38-7 blowout win over the Dolphins. Here's a look at the first catch of his Patriots career.

One person who was glad to see Gordon get on the field was Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who had only had good things to say about his team's newest receiver.

"Josh has worked hard, he's a smart kid and he's got quite a bit of experience," Belichick said Monday, via quotes distributed by the team. "He's, obviously, played in a lot of different systems with different coordinators and so forth. So, I think one way or the other, he's probably experienced things that we're doing in one of those systems that he's been involved in. So, he's been able to pick things up quickly and has experience doing different things, so it was good to get him out there."

Although Gordon only caught two passes in the game, both receptions came on third down, which allowed two different Patriots' drives to continue against Miami. No one loves a big third down conversion more than a quarterback and that's a big reason why Brady was so impressed with his newest teammate.

"He's put in a lot of work, a lot of time trying to understand where to line up and what to do, and he came up with some big plays today," Brady said following the win. "He kind of got us going in certain areas. Everyone played pretty good who was out there today, so it was great to have him out there."

Brady actually celebrated with Gordon for a brief second after the receiver caught a 19-yard pass to convert a third-and-3 in the third quarter and it sounds like Gordon was definitely appreciative of that.

"I mean, it's awesome, just period, catching a pass from Tom at any point in time," Gordon said "He's been rooting for me, and it's been awesome to have his support and his love, as well as the rest of the teammates and staff here. You know, Tom's a passionate guy and I love that, and I love the game of football and I think we're going to mesh just fine."

One of the first things the Patriots did after trading for Gordon on September 17 was hand him a locker next to Brady. Apparently, that's a big reason why things have worked out so well over the last two weeks. Brady has kind of taken Gordon under his wing

"We get along well, and he sits right next to me, so it's just a nice rapport to have that," Brady said Monday during his weekly radio interview on WEEI-AM in Boston. "I really try and get along with everybody. I think that is really important for any teammate however you get here. We picked Josh up in a trade two weeks into the year [and] now that he's our teammate we have to get to know each other because you can build that trust and chemistry in different ways."

Although it's still early, Brady is hoping to get the kind of chemistry with Gordon that he has with guys like Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

"You see with guys who I have played with for a long time, just it builds and builds and builds," Brady told WEEI. "What happens is you're able to make a lot of good plays and basically eliminate all the bad plays. Bad things don't happen when I throw it to Julian. Bad things don't happen when I throw it to Gronk just because I know their body language and I know the types of plays they are capable of making."

After watching the Patriots offense basically sputter through the first three weeks of the season, Brady is probably thrilled about what he'll have moving forward. Not does the 41-year-old quarterback have Gordon, but Edelman will also be returning to the line-up this week. The Patriots receiver is expected to make his debut on Thursday when New England hosts the Colts.