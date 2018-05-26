Tom Brady and Gisele are selling this wildly lavish New York City apartment

If you've ever wondered what kind of apartment $14 million could buy you in New York City, it appears that we now have the answer, thanks to Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback and his wife, Gisele, are selling their New York pad, and if you want to own it, all you need is $13.95 million. For that price, you'll get a 3,310-square-foot apartment on the 48th floor of the One Madison building, which is located in New York City's Flatiron District.

Although $13.95 million might sound like a lot of money to pay for a four-bedroom apartment, the views from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room almost make the price worth it alone. On a somewhat related note, if you're afraid of heights, then this probably isn't the apartment for you.

The view's not bad from Tom Brady's apartment. Sotheby's International

The man who's in charge of selling the place, Michael Bolla of Sotheby's International, told Today.com that the amazing views are what makes the apartment so magical.

"It's beautiful day and night," Michael Bolla said. "When you sit in the living room or library and look out, you see the light sort of dancing."

Here's what the view looks like at night.

This view will only cost you $13.95 million. Sotheby's International

Despite the impressive views from the 48th floor, it appears that Tom and Gisele have had a tough time selling the place. According to Variety, the power couple originally tried to sell the place for $17.25 million before dropping the price to $15.99 million. After getting no takers, the couple decided to lower the asking price to $13.95 million.

Of course, you don't have to feel sorry for them. If the apartment ends up selling at that price, the couple will pull in a nice profit, because they originally bought the place for $11.71 million back in 2014. After making the purchase four years ago, the couple tried to rent the place out for $40,000 per month. It's not clear how long they were doing that before they decided to just sell it.

According to the New York Post, one interested party has already checked the place out: Monaco's Consul General, Kemal Kropulu.

"I arrived early for my visit to New York to see this wonderful home," Kropulu said recently. "The stunning views caught our attention. It is indeed exceptional in every respect."

In case you haven't noticed a theme, the stunning views are definitely the selling point.

Here's the view from Tom Brady's media room in his New York City apartment. Sotheby's International

For more pictures of the place, you can check out Bolla's listing with Sotheby's International by clicking here.