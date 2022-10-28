Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are calling it quits. After months of reported marital issues, the couple officially filed for divorce Friday in Florida, ending their 13-year marriage, the quarterback announced on social media.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," said Brady. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you."

TMZ reported early Friday that the couple has been working with a mediator to hammer out both property settlement and custody terms, which they have reportedly agreed to. The terms of that settlement will remain confidential and sealed.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen said in a statement posted to her social media channels. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask the our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."

One of the key fractures that proved to be fatal to their marriage was reportedly Brady's decision to come out of retirement this offseason. The quarterback announced his retirement back in February after 22 seasons, but then went back on that proclamation just 40 days later and made his return to the Buccaneers, to the reported chagrin of Bündchen.

In August, Brady took an 11-day hiatus from his team during training camp, during which he reportedly went to the Bahamas with Bündchen as rumors of their strained relationship swirled. When asked about that 11-day absence from the team, Brady candidly said: "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on."

In early October, Page Six reported that the couple hired divorce lawyers and that they had been living separately for the previous few months following a fight. A recent report noted that Bündchen gave Brady an ultimatum to either leave the game of football and spend time with the family or she would be gone for good.

In an interview with Elle magazine that was published last month, Bündchen admitted that she had "concerns" about Brady's return to the NFL.

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Brady and Bündchen wed in February of 2009 and have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian. Brady also has a son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

This news comes after Brady and his Buccaneers fell to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 8, continuing what has been a sluggish start to the season. With that loss, Tampa Bay is now 3-5 on the season. It is the first time in Brady's Hall of Fame career that he is two games under .500.