Tom Brady and his dad have both hinted that things might not end well with Patriots

If there's one thing you can take away from ESPN's wild story on the Patriots that came out on Friday, it's that Tom Brady doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.

Brady's resolve to stay on as New England's starting quarterback is more or less what seems to be causing the rift with the Patriots, if you believe the ESPN story. For one, Brady wants to play until he's 45 and he's doing that by training with someone -- Alex Guerrero -- who Bill Belichick doesn't like. Let's also not forget that Brady's determination to stay on top is basically what forced the Jimmy Garoppolo trade.

When Belichick originally drafted Garoppolo in 2014, he probably figured his young quarterback would be starting by 2018 since Brady would be 41 at that point. With Brady vowing to play for another half decade, the Patriots had to make a decision this year since Garoppolo's contract was expiring at the end of the 2017 season.

If Belichick was forced to trade Garoppolo and that created a rift between him, Brady and owner Robert Kraft, it's a rift that Brady's dad saw coming. In an interview with the New York Times before Super Bowl XLIX, Tom Brady Sr. predicted this his son's determination to keep playing would eventually lead to a nasty breakup with the Patriots.

"It will end badly," the elder Brady said before the Pats beat the Seahawks in February 2015. "It does end badly. And I know that because I know what Tommy wants to do. He wants to play till he's 70."

In the same interview, Brady Sr. definitely understood that Garoppolo was drafted to be his son's eventual replacement. Brady Sr. even noted that it made sense that the Patriots drafted a quarterback because they didn't want to be "caught with their pants down" like the Colts were after Peyton Manning was injured before the 2011 season.

Even though Brady and Belichick had been together for 15 years by the time Super Bowl XLIX rolled around, Brady Sr. could still see the writing on the wall for his son's time in New England.

"It's a cold business," Brady Sr. said. "And for as much as you want it to be familial, it isn't."

The younger Brady also seems to realize that he might not be with the Patriots forever. Back in November, Brady was asked if he thought he might ever get traded and he openly admitted that there could always be a chance.

"I have never really thought about that either, but I wouldn't see why that wouldn't be -- I mean, everyone has the opportunity to go to another team or get traded, or cut, or released," Brady said.

After Eli Manning was benched in December, Brady sounded even more ominous, saying that no one is above getting benched.

"I think there's always these types of situations," Brady said. "And, you know, I think as a fan growing up, I mean to see Joe Montana playing in another uniform, and again, to see Jerry Rice or Ronnie Lott -- guys that I really looked up to and admired -- there's not many happy endings in sports and that's just the way it is."

Brady also mentioned that it's rare for anyone in sports to get the fairy tale ending they want.

"You always wish for everything to go like a fairy tale, but it doesn't," Brady said. "Michael Jordan played for the Washington Wizards. I mean, who would have ever believed that? And that's just pro sports."

If the things are playing out in New England the way ESPN is reporting them, there's a chance Brady won't be getting his fairy tale ending, either.