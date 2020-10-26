Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't shake Nick Foles' hand after his team's loss to Chicago Bears earlier this season, leaving many to think TB12 is still bitter about the Patriots' Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles. When asked about it, Brady maintained there was no bitterness and he has respect for Foles.

The latest chapter in the Brady handshaking-saga came following the Bucs' win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, when Tampa's social media team tweeted "QB respect" with a handshake emoji and a photo of Brady and Derek Carr shaking hands.

As such, we are going to take a look at what is really the motive behind whether Brady shakes or doesn't shake an opposing QB's hand. Let's look at the defendant's claims, starting with Brady's reasoning for not shaking hands with Foles not once, but twice, with the first coming in that Super Bowl LII loss. Brady claimed he sometimes just runs off the field right away, depending on whether he has a relationship with the opposing quarterback.

The six-time Super Bowl champ said going up to Foles in their recent game was simply not something that crossed his mind .

"I didn't even think about that. I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player, Super Bowl champ," he said. "I don't think it's anything in particular except I have great admiration for Nick and he's off to a helluva start."

He also said he knows Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers better than Foles, which is the reason he has chosen to go up to them and not Foles this season.

If Brady had never shaken hands with Foles, this might be more believable, but he has. Let's go back to Aug. 16, 2018 to a preseason game, where Brady and Foles shared a moment after the game. The Patriots won that game 37-20.

USATSI

Does this all have to do with whether Brady is on the winning or losing side of a game? Let's see.

Week 1: Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

The Bucs lost their first game this season to the New Orleans Saints, but Brady shook hands with Brees following the loss. At the beginning of the season, the NFL had a COVID-19 protocol in place regarding handshakes and any other close exchanges between opposing teams.

The rule stated, "Home and away teams are prohibited from post-game interactions within 6 feet of one another," so maybe Brady was just being extra cautious during the game against the Bears.

Clearly, Brady thought it was worth still greeting Brees:

That's a quarterback he has a close relationship with, so it's no surprise that even after a loss, he would go up to him.

Week 2: Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

Results from this week are inconclusive, but Brady did not immediately run off the field following the game.

Week 3: Buccaneers vs. Denver Broncos

Brady met with several players from the Broncos following the game. The Bucs beat the Broncos 28-10.

NFL GamePass

Week 4: Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Brady shook hands with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after the Bucs' win over L.A.

Herbert is a rookie, so but maybe Brady wanted to pass on some wisdom to the youngster.

Week 5: Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears

As we all know, Brady did not shake hands with Foles following the 20-19 loss.

Week 6: Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers

Brady shook Rodgers' hand following the Bucs' win. Here's proof:

USATSI

Week 7: Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

As we mentioned above, Brady shook Carr's hand following the Bucs' 45-20 win.

So, taking a look at the presented evidence, Brady probably does put a little bit of thought into whether or not to shake an opponents hand, given how often he does it. If he is winning or losing may or may not play a role in what he does at the end of games.

The Bucs play the New York Giants next. Keep an eye out for whether or not he shakes quarterback Daniel Jones' hand.