Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Fantasy Football owners can breathe a sigh of relief

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the Patriots decided to list quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski on the injury report. People freaked out, mainly because of Fantasy Football. Real football mattered too, but the Patriots are in pretty good shape when it comes to the AFC East.

Good news for everyone who was freaking out: Brady and Gronk are going to play. Brady confirmed during his media session on Friday that he's "ready to go" but just needed "a little extra treatment" on his Achilles injury.

"I feel great. Yeah, ready to go, so I'll be excited for Sunday," Brady said, per NESN.com. "It was good just to get a little extra treatment, and I'm feeling great this time of year. So, it'll be a fun week. Nothing to worry about."

Gronk said that he had a "little illness" but it "went by quick"

"Yeah, I'm good. [It was] just a little illness that went by quick," Gronkowski said. "[I'm] definitely thankful for that, that it was super quick and back. I'm good to go. Had a good practice today."

The Patriots are currently 16.5-point favorites (!) against the Dolphins and it doesn't even feel crazy to bet on them -- the Pats have covered the last three times they've played at home as a two-touchdown favorite. New England taking Miami, arguably the worst offensive team in the NFL, to the woodshed would not be a surprise.

On the other hand, maybe we see the Pats try to slow it down a little bit with Gronk and Brady banged up. The Patriots are only playing for titles at this point (everyone is, but New England is going to be in the playoffs and it's just a matter of who is healthy for the stretch run) and it's conceivable they could simply grab a lead and try to pound the ball.

Mike Gillislee has been the primary proponent of the run-heavy offense, but he's been a healthy scratch the last few weeks. Perhaps his status could confirm the gameplan one way or another. Or maybe the Patriots simply try to dink and dunk with James White, Rex Burkhead and/or Dion Lewis and melt as much clock as possible.

Either way, the Patriots losing would be a stunner as long as Brady and Gronk are both able to suit up.