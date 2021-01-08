Tom Brady already holds dozens of NFL playoff records and he could add one more to his list on Saturday night if he can hook up with Rob Gronkowski for just one touchdown pass against Washington.

Going into the wild-card round, Brady and Gronk have connected on a total of 12 postseason touchdowns, which is tied for the most in NFL history. The duo is currently tied with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, who connected on 12 postseason scores during their eight seasons as teammates (1985-1992). As for Brady and Gronk, this will mark their 10th postseason together.

To put the record into perspective, only one other duo in NFL history has even connected for 10 touchdowns and that was Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman, who pulled it off between 1995 and 2003 (Freeman spent the 2002 season in Philadelphia, but then returned to Green Bay for the final year of his career).

If Gronk does catch a touchdown pass during the playoffs, not only will be go into the record book with Brady, but he'll also move into second place by himself on the list of most TD receptions in NFL postseason history. Gronk is currently tied at 12 with John Stallworth and if the Buccaneers tight end can get to 13, that would put him only behind Jerry Rice, who finished his career with 22 playoff receiving touchdowns.

The Brady-to-Gronk connection has been a dangerous one in the postseason. Gronk's first touchdown catch ever in the playoffs came all the way back in January 2012 when he caught three in a 45-10 divisional round win over the Broncos. The tight end's most recent postseason TD catch from Brady came in Super Bowl LII when he caught two touchdowns in a 41-33 loss to the Eagles.

Gronk already holds the NFL record for most postseason receiving yards (1,163) by a tight end and he'll be looking to add to that on Saturday.

As for Brady, he'll be adding to plenty of his records as soon as he steps on the field. The Buccaneers quarterback already holds the NFL record for most playoff games (41) and that number will go up as soon as he takes his first snap. Brady also holds the record for most passing yards (11,388), completions (1,025) and passing touchdowns (73), numbers that should all go up on Saturday. Brady could also add to his NFL record for most postseason wins, which currently sits at 30.