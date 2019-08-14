Tom Brady and Titans coach Mike Vrabel engage in some friendly trash talk during joint practice
The former teammates went at it during the first day of Pats-Titans practice
Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel may no longer be teammates but they certainly aren't afraid to tease one another and have a good time from opposite sides of the field.
On Wednesday, the Patriots and Titans kicked off a couple days of joint practices ahead of their preseason game on Saturday, and it reunited Brady with Vrabel, a former New England linebacker who now serves as head coach of the Titans. The pair won three Super Bowls together with the Patriots, with Vrabel catching a touchdown from Brady in New England's win over the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.
That didn't stop a little trash talk from taking place as Brady took the field on Wednesday. As the 42-year-old Patriots quarterback arrived on scene with his pads in-hand, Vrabel gave him a hard time for a lack of urgency as he walked onto the field.
You can hear the exchange a bit more clearly from another angle and it includes some NSFW language. As Vrabel chirps Brady for his casual stroll, the veteran QB smiles before returning fire with a "why don't you pay attention to your own s**t?"
That's certainly a fun little way to kick off a handful of days in Nashville, and it sounds like it wasn't the end of the fun between the two former teammates. After practice, Vrabel spoke to the media and revealed that Brady was quite talkative during the session, with the QB not shy to point out some areas of the Titans' game that need improvement.
Vrabel just so happened to turn 45 years old on Wednesday, and the coaching advice from Brady probably wasn't what he had in mind for a birthday gift. That being said, Bill Belichick made sure that this year's crop of Patriots rookies celebrated with the opposing coach.
The Patriots and Titans still have one more joint practice in store before they hit the field for their game this weekend, so there's still time for both sides to come out on top in the war of chirps.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate could sue doctor over suspension
Tate went into detail on the fertility drug that led to his suspension on Wednesday
-
Browns gives grotesque details on feet
Things got kind of gross during Episode 2 of 'Hard Knocks'
-
AP weighs in on Redskins QB battle
Adrian Peterson says Colt McCoy's experience gives him inside track at the starting job
-
Rodgers 'tired' of 'clickbait' coverage
'We have a great line of communication,' the Packers quarterback said of his new coach
-
Previewing Week 2 of the preseason
Here's everything you need to know about the NFL's preseason games in Week 2
-
NFL win totals 2019: Texans under 8.5
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times