Tom Brady announces retirement in Instagram video, but don’t worry, he’s just joking

If Tom Brady was trying to freak out everyone in New England on Monday, he did a fantastic job, and that's mainly because he briefly announced his retirement on Instagram, only to change his mind and unretire five seconds later.

In his Instagram video, Brady said he that it was time to retire because there was nothing left to accomplish now that he's reached 1,000 career rushing yards, a mark that he finally hit on Sunday when he rushed for five yards in the Patriots 24-10 win over the Vikings.

"The only reason I've been playing 19 years was to get to that 1,000 yards, and I did it, so that's it, I'm out," Brady said. "Time to ride off into the sunset."

Riots probably would have broken out in New England if Brady was serious, but the good news for Patriots fans is that he was totally joking.

"Nah. Got to get back to work," Brady said.

You can see the video below.

Brady has had his eye on the 1,000-yard mark all year. During the offseason, he was even sharing videos on Instagram that included the hashtag #TB1K.

The crazy thing about the milestone is that Brady hit 1,000 yards exactly after his performance against Minnesota, and he was VERY aware of that fact.

At the end of the game, when Brady was taking a knee, he actually took a step forward so that he wouldn't lose a yard, which is almost unheard of. In almost every situation where the quarterback has to kneel the ball at the end of a game, he takes a step backward, then takes a knee for a loss of a yard or two. However, if Brady had done that, he would have fallen under 1,000 yards for his career and he wasn't about to let that happen.

In the video below, you can see that Brady actually lets the ref know that he moved forward before taking a knee at the end of the game.

Brady pointed to the ref where he took the knee to make sure he didn't lose his 1000 rushing yards 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6f17wsYF0N — #FreePhillipDorsett (@ftbeard_17) December 3, 2018

Following the game, Brady had a perfect explanation for his odd kneel down.

"I'm not trying to go backwards," Brady said, via quotes distributed by the team. "So, I don't want us to go backwards anymore -- try to inch up on those kneel-downs a little bit.

Although hitting 1,000 career yards was a big milestone that had Brady contemplating retirement for five seconds, he will not be keeping the football as a memento of the occasion.

"I'm not going to save the ball. I don't know where it went. But, yeah, just played a lot of football and obviously I'm not a scrambler, but hopefully I can make a couple plays running for it. Made a good third down on that one. I just give a lot of credit to the offensive line. They blocked their tails off today against a good front, and I don't want to make too much of a 4 or 5-yard gain. That wasn't really the difference in the game."

Brady's road to 2,000 career rushing yards will start on Sunday when the Patriots travel to Miami for a game against the Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS, stream on CBS All Access or stream on fuboTV, try for free).