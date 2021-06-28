If you've ever watched Tom Brady in a postgame press conference, you may have noticed that he's the master of saying a lot without actually saying anything, which probably shouldn't come as a huge surprise, because that's usually his plan going into every press conference.

During an appearance on HBO's The Shop over the weekend, Brady admitted that "90 percent" of what he says in press conferences isn't actually what he's thinking. Translation: Not only does Brady give boring answers in his press conferences, but he knows he gives boring answers and he doesn't care at all.

Even though Brady rarely ever candidly answers a question during a press conference, he definitely seems to admire anyone who can be themselves during a press conference and one person he seems to specifically admire is former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

Brady was so impressed with Beast Mode's performance back at Super Bowl media Day in January 2015 that he actually wants to PULL OFF his own version of "I'm just here so I don't get fined" in a press conference before he retires.

"Marshawn Lynch, that was the most beautiful thing, 'I'm just here so I won't get fined,'" Brady said. "He put no mental energy into any question and he didn't get fined for that. It was a very hard thing to do and there are so many times where I was like I wish I could just go, 'I'm just here so [I won't get fined].' I've said that 50 times and I've never done it. One day I'll do it before I retire."

Brady pulling that off in a press conference would be absolutely hilarious and it would be the ultimate nod to Marshawn.

Six years ago, Brady basically had a front-row seat to all the action involving Marshawn and that's because the Patriots were getting ready to play Lynch and the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Lynch ended up using the phrase a total of 29 times. Brady holds so many NFL records that he should probably just go ahead and try to top that number. Of course, if Brady does go full Beast Mode, he might want to double-check with his legal team that he won't owe Marshawn any money and that's because Lynch trademarked the phrase back in December 2015.