The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are continuing their celebration of winning Super Bowl LV with a championship parade in Tampa on Wednesday. The Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in the big game and got to do it at their own Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Their championship parade looks different than many others, as the coronavirus pandemic caused the city to make changes in order to keep it safe. It is similar to the parade the Tampa Bay Lightning held after they won the Stanley Cup in 2020. The athletes are on the water and the celebration is socially distanced, according to the city.

All Bucs quarterback Tom Brady needed to hear was that the celebration was on the water, and he got his $2 million boat ready to go. It is very relatable.

Here's a look at Brady's impressive ride:

Brady's been in the league for well, what feels like forever, so he's accumulated a lot of NFL money. He also has his own line of apparel and fitness gear and multiple sponsor deals. The future Hall of Famer just won his seventh Super Bowl, so championship bonuses are also something he is no stranger to. Between the money Brady has earned and what his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen is worth, they could probably buy $2 million boats for the entire Buccaneers team.

This is Brady's first Super Bowl celebration with his new team, but he's looking to make it the first of many. After winning on Sunday, he talked about his goal of making it back next year. For Brady, it has always been Super Bowl or bust.