Tom Brady, at age 40, voted No. 1 by NFL players on annual list of league's top 100
Brady will turn 41 in August after leading the Patriots to yet another Super Bowl appearance
Tom Brady was once again voted the No. 1 player in the NFL by his peers. It's the second year in a row that the Patriots quarterback has topped the NFL Network's annual list of the 100 best players in the league (he was also No. 1 in 2011), and why not? Brady led the Patriots to the Super Bowl once again last year, and he won league MVP. It would be a crime if he weren't at the top at this point.
Brady is 40 years old, and he'll be 41 on Aug. 3, but he's showed absolutely no signs of slowing down.
Brady was dominant in every statistical category last year. He led the NFL in yards with 4,577, he was third behind Russell Wilson and (amazingly) Carson Wentz with 32 touchdowns, and he was fourth among quarterbacks with at least 400 passes at 7.9 yards per completion.
Despite all of the stats, quarterbacks are measured by team success more than any other position. And although the Patriots fell short of winning back-to-back Super Bowls, losing to the Eagles in February, Brady was the key cog in getting the Patriots to Minnesota to play for their second championship in a row after accruing a 13-3 regular-season record.
The next nine players on this year's list are Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, Wentz, Falcons receiver Julio Jones, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, Rams running back Todd Gurley, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Broncos pass rusher Von Miller and Rodgers.
Brady has taken the No. 1 spot on the list three times. Other No. 1s include Aaron Rodgers, Adrian Peterson, Peyton Manning and J.J. Watt.
