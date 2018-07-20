Tom Brady beaten by Nick Foles again, Eagles' QB tops NFLPA top-50 sales list

For the second time this year, Nick Foles has claimed a victory over Tom Brady. Not only did the Eagles quarterback beat Brady in the Super Bowl, but he also topped the Patriots quarterback in total merchandise sales.

According to the quarterly sales ranking released by the NFLPA on Thursday, Foles sold more officially licensed NFL merchandise than any other player between March 1 and May 31. Basically, this means that Foles merchandise was flying off the shelves during that three month period. It wasn't just his jersey that was popular, either. The NFLPA ranking takes into account sales from more than 70 different licensees with products ranging from t-shirts to figurines to fatheads to framed photos to cornhole boards to bobbleheads to cake decorations.

Eagles fans must have been buying everything they could get their hands on this offseason, because a total of seven players ranked in the NFLPA's top-50. That number includes quarterback Carson Wentz, who ranked No. 3 overall, behind only Foles and Brady. Besides the two Philly quarterbacks, Zach Ertz (13), Alshon Jeffery (33), Brandon Graham (34), Fletcher Cox (46) and LeGarrette Blount (49) also cracked the NFLPA's top-50 ranking.

Although Brady finished in second, that's actually kind of impressive when you think about it. At this point in his career, you'd think that everyone who wants a Brady jersey or bobblehead would have one by now, but nope, people keep buying all things Brady. Brady was one of six quarterbacks who ranked in the top-10 with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and the two Eagles quarterbacks joining him. Garoppolo actually passed Brady in jersey sales in May, but thanks to the sales of all the other merchandise, Jimmy G wasn't able to leapfrog Brady on the overall list.

Although the list is dominated by quarterbacks, none of them had the top-selling jersey from March through May. That honor belonged to Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who sold more jerseys than anyone by a "wide margin," according to the NFLPA. Ranked fourth overall, Barkley was one of five rookies to crack the top-50 list, along with Sam Darnold (20), Baker Mayfield (30), Josh Allen (38) and Shaquem Griffin (43).

You can see the entire top 20 below.

Top 20 retail leaders

1. Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

2. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

3. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

5. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

8. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

9. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

10. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

11. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

12. Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans

13. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

14. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys

15. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

16. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

17. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

19. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

20. Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets