Tom Brady is the first quarterback to start a regular season game in four different countries -- and the first quarterback to win a game in four different countries. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday, Brady has now won games in the United States, Mexico, England, and Germany over the course of his 23-year career.

Brady also became the first quarterback to start a game in three different countries outside of the United States prior to Sunday's victory. Each of his three previous international starts came with the New England Patriots, starting a game in Mexico City (Week 11, 2017) and also having two starts in London (Week 7, 2009 and Week 8, 2012). Brady is 4-0 in games outside the United States.

While Brady did win a game in four different countries, there was an NFL record he once held that he wasn't able to reclaim. Brady went 399 consecutive passes without an interception before throwing one in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win, falling just shy of Aaron Rodgers' record of 402 -- set in 2018 when he broke Brady's mark at 358 set between 2010 and 2011. Brady finished 22 of 29 for 258 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (111.0 passer rating) in the win, but the interception was his first since Week 1 this season.

Certainly there will be more records in store that Brady will set, but getting the most pass attempts without an interception mark will be hard to reclaim. If Brady wanted to return and win in another country, it wouldn't be surprising.