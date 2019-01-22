Tom Brady, Bill Belichick shred 'gossip' of tension with 'love' talk; Brady, Gronk drop clue-filled video

The final football games of the season inevitably produce some pretty outstanding drama, not to mention a sense of finality for everyone involved. You're starting to feel that with the Patriots ... or are we getting the opposite? ... as much as Tom Brady and Co. felt like they were fighting their way through the slog of an 18th regular season under the hood of a dynasty.

And now, with the Patriots heading to the Super Bowl again, there's more talk about what the future holds for Brady and Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski than ever. Media day and the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl will be filled with "what will you do?" questions pointed at these guys.

And despite reaching their ninth Super Bowl together, Belichick and Brady will be asked about tensions and whether they're tired of being with one another after all these years.

We were reminded following their win over the Chiefs that at their core, they still love being together and winning football games, thanks to audio captured of the two meeting at midfield.

A clip of Brady and Belichick meeting at halftime was captured by NFL Media's Mike Girardi, right before Brady hopped on with NFL on CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn for his postgame interview, which you can see here (warning: Brady drops F-bombs in the video.)

In it, Brady says "What a f------ game! Would we have it any other way?"

Belichick couldn't be heard talking but Brady is heard saying "I love you too" -- an implication there was a first I love you -- which throws some serious cold water on the notion that the Patriots quarterback and the Patriots coach dislike each other to the point of tensions arising constantly around the Patriots.

Quizzed about the exchange and all the reports of tensions over the last year while appearing on WEEI on Monday, Belichick said he doesn't deal with "gossip."

"Some of these people — I have never met them, never talked to them," Belichick said. "I am not going to get into a bunch of gossip."

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS

Asked about the exchange on his typical Monday morning appearance on WEEI, Brady threw ice on top of the water.

"You know, we've always gotten along great," Brady said. "We've worked together for 19 years. So, we've had the same goals in mind for 19 years. He's been just a great, great mentor in my life, a great coach. He's taught me more than anyone ever could about the game of football. I've always just loved playing here, and playing for him.

"He's the greatest coach of all time. And we've just had some incredible moments together."

Brady also said that it was "as an emotional game as I think I've been through" before tacking on "a long time" to that comment.

But Brady wasn't just reacting emotionally to a victory after this game. He also had a very well thought out message for the masses, which he posted on Instagram. In the video, Brady is walking out of Arrowhead Stadium with tight end Rob Gronkowski and makes a face, one that sure seems to say "you counted us out again you dumb suckers." Gronk's face confirms as much.

In the video, "Bad Boy For Life" begins to bump before cutting to a clip of Rex Burkhead diving into the end zone and Brady celebrating the AFC Championship Game victory.

Watch for yourself:

The song is interesting, because it has a few references that seem appropriate here. One, the lyrics to the song begin with "We ain't ... going nowhere ... we ain't ... going no-where." The Patriots -- not going away! There have been rumors of Brady and Gronk retiring after this season, but the cut up would lead you to believe that might not be happening, even as they bear down on their ninth Super Bowl appearance with a chance at their sixth Super Bowl win.

Then there's the year the song was produced and released: 2001. Puff Daddy (do they still call him that? I have no idea) dropped this early 2000s rap song on the world the same year the Patriots won their first Super Bowl. Against the Rams. It's all very fitting.

Maybe it means these two aren't retiring any time soon. Or maybe it's all an adorable social media troll designed to mess with fans about the future of these guys.