Brady beware: Jags have been destroying Super Bowl-winning QBs this season

When the Jaguars face the Patriots in the AFC Championship game this Sunday, it will mark the fifth time this season they've gone up against a Super Bowl winning quarterback, and if the first four games were any indication, Tom Brady could be in trouble.

If the Jaguars defense has done one thing well this season, shutting down former Super Bowl winners would probably be near the top of the list. In their four games against Super Bowl winning quarterbacks, the Jaguars have gone 4-0, and for the most part, they've completely embarrassed the quarterback they were going up against.

The Jags' first game against a Super Bowl-winning quarterback came back in Week 3, when Jacksonville beat the Ravens so bad that Ravens coach John Harbaugh basically vowed to never take his team to London again.

In the Jaguars 44-7 win, Joe Flacco had one of the worst games of his career, finishing 8 of 18 for 28 yards with two interceptions. The 28 passing yards were a career-low for Flacco, who was so bad in the game that Harbaugh pulled him at the end of the third quarter.

Two weeks after destroying the Ravens, the Jaguars basically did the same thing to two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger. In a Week 5 game against the Steelers, the Jaguars beat up Roethlisberger so bad that he was actually contemplating retirement after the loss.

In the Jaguars' 30-9 win, Roethlisberger finished 33 of 55 for 312 yards, which isn't bad at all. The ugly part is that he threw more touchdowns to Jaguars players (two) than he did to Steelers players (zero) in a performance that included a career-high five interceptions.

In Week 14, Russell Wilson also got a crack at the Jaguars defense and he didn't do much better. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Wilson had already thrown three interceptions in a game where Seattle was trailing 27-10 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Although Wilson did finish 17 of 31 for 271 yards and three touchdowns, his interception total was the second-highest of his career.

After going 3-0 against Super Bowl winning quarterbacks in the regular season, the Jaguars got another crack at Roethlisbeger in the playoffs and again, they walked away with a win. Although it's easy to look at Big Ben's stats (37 of 58, 469 yards, five touchdowns) and say that he dominated the Jaguars, it never realy felt like that watching the game.

For one, two of the touchdowns and 79 yards of that total came on two desperation fourth down throws. Also, 85 of those passing yards came on the Steelers' final drive when Jacksonville was leading by 10 and giving them the middle of the field. That drive ended when Roethlisberger threw a touchdown with one second left on a play where the Jaguars really didn't put up much of a fight.

Overall, the Super Bowl winning quarterbacks combined to throw 11 interceptions and just eight touchdowns against the Jaguars defense.

This doesn't mean the Patriots are going to lose on Sunday, but it does mean that the Jaguars have brought their A-game every time they've gone up against a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Not to mention, if Brady's hand injury is bothering him at all, that's definitely an advantage for the Jaguars.

