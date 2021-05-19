The 2020 NFL season was certainly a unique one due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but things are starting to return to normal. The NFL is giving their players and employees every chance to receive a vaccination, preparing to host fans in the stands and even hold joint practices. Recently, head coach Bruce Arians of the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed he was making plans to engage in joint practices this offseason.

Joint practices were of course disallowed last year due to the spread of the coronavirus, but Arians wants to get his players back competing against other teams as soon as possible. During a recent appearance on the Pewter Report Podcast, Arians said that the Buccaneers have tentatively planned joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The two teams are also scheduled to play a preseason game in Tampa on Aug. 21.

"So much of that will depend on how practice goes," Arians said, via Pewter Report. "If we get in and have good OTAs and a good minicamp… As training camp's going on we've got a week set up with the Titans. Hopefully everything goes (well) so we can do that and we'll just judge where everybody is at (and decide) how much they play in the preseason."

The Buccaneers and Titans held joint practices in 2018, and Tom Brady practiced against the Titans in Nashville as a member of the New England Patriots ahead of the 2019 season. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is a former teammate of Brady's, and the two love to talk trash to each other in these settings.