Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has a lot of athletic family members. Brady has obviously, done well for himself, and he also always points out how athletic his sisters are, who have athletes their whole lives. The Buccaneers quarterback has even said his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, is more athletic than he is. If you've seen the guy run, you know this must be true.

Now there's another Brady making a name for themselves in sports, his niece, Maya Brady.

Maya is a softball player at UCLA as a redshirt sophomore and is already at work putting together a highlight reel with the team.

In response to a video of her hitting a home run, Tom tweeted, "Maya Brady, the most dominant athlete in the Brady family...by far!"

Here's a look at the play:

In 2020 Brady was named the Softball America Freshman Player of the Year and lead the Bruins with seven home runs and tying for first with 28 runs batted in on the season. She had quite the resume, with 22 runs scored, 11 walks and seven multiple-RBI games.

Her mom Maureen Brady was an All-American pitcher at Fresno State and she has another famous uncle, World Series Champion Kevin Youkilis.