Tom Brady has rewritten the NFL record book during his 21-year career, however, there is one thing he hasn't been able to do just yet, and that's join the exclusive list of quarterbacks who have beaten all 32 teams.

Over the course of his career, Brady has beaten 31 of the NFL's 32 teams and not surprisingly, the only team he has yet to beat is the New England Patriots. The good news for Brady is that he's not going to have to wait long to get revenge on his old team and that's because the Buccaneers are scheduled to play at New England in 2021. Although the two teams only play each other once every four years, the rotation worked out so that Brady will get a crack at his old team during the upcoming season. Of course, Brady won't know when he's playing the Patriots until the schedule comes out, which is expected to happen in May.

If Brady beats the Patriots, he'll become just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams. The only quarterbacks that have pulled off the feat are Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. It's one of the most exclusive clubs that a quarterback can join.

The crazy thing about Brady possibly beating all 32 teams is that there weren't even 32 teams in the NFL when his career started. Back in 2000, the NFL only had 31 teams and that's because the Texans didn't play their first season until 2002. Of the 31 teams that Brady has beaten, his highest win total is against the Bills (32) while his lowest win total is against the Cardinals (one).

If Brady does get revenge on the Patriots, it could be a while before we see another quarterback beat all 32 teams. Besides Brady, there are only three other active quarterbacks who have beaten 31 teams: Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger and Alex Smith. Of those three, Roethlisberger and Rodgers probably won't be joining the 32-club anytime soon unless they switch teams before the end of their career. As for Smith, he could join the exclusive club in 2021, but first, he'll have to find a team to play for and then once that happens, he'll have to pull off a win against the only team he's never managed to beat: the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for Brady, not only has he beaten 31 of the NFL's 32 teams so far, but he's also beaten 19 different teams in the playoffs, which might actually be more impressive. To put that record in perspective, no other quarterback in NFL history even has 19 postseason wins total and Brady has beaten 19 different teams in his 34 career playoff wins.