Tom Brady has set dozens of postseason records during his 21 years in the NFL and if he can lead the Buccaneers to a win over the Packers on Sunday, he could set one more.

With one more win, Brady would accomplish a rare playoff feat that's only been pulled off by one other quarterback in NFL history: A win over the Packers would make Brady just the second quarterback ever to lead a team from both the AFC and NFC to the Super Bowl. During his 20 years in New England, Brady made it to the Super Bowl nine times and walked away with a Lombardi Trophy in six of those games.

In his first year with Tampa Bay, Brady has the Buccaneers on the cusp of reaching just their second Super Bowl in franchise history. If the Bucs do make it to the big game, Brady would join Craig Morton as the only other quarterback in NFL history to make the Super Bowl as a starter in both conferences (Earl Morrall almost made this list. Not only did he lead the Colts to Super Bowl III, but he also started five games for the Dolphins during their undefeated 1972 season. However, he didn't play in Miami's Super Bowl VII win over Washington).

As for Morton, not only was he the starting quarterback for the Cowboys in Super Bowl V -- a 16-13 loss to the Colts -- but he also started AGAINST the Cowboys in a Super Bowl. Seven years after his initial appearance in the big game, Morton led the Broncos to Super Bowl VII, where they would lose 27-10 to Dallas.

Morton did win one Super Bowl ring with the Cowboys in his career (Super Bowl VI), but he wasn't the starter in the game. Roger Staubach went 10-0 as a starter in 1971 and led the Cowboys to a Super Bowl win over the Dolphins.

If the Buccaneers win, Brady will also become just the fourth quarterback ever to lead multiple teams to the Super Bowl. Besides Brady and Morton, there's also Kurt Warner (Rams, Cardinals) and Peyton Manning (Colts, Broncos).

Of that group, Manning is the only quarterback in NFL history who has won a Super Bowl as the starter for multiple teams as he won a Lombardi Trophy with both the Colts and Broncos. Manning went 2-2 in four Super Bowl appearances. Brady has a 6-3 career record with the Patriots and could improve upon that if he leads the Buccaneers to the big game.

For more stats on Brady as he heads into his NFL-record 14th conference title game, be sure to click here so you can check out our deep dive into all the impressive numbers he's put in the championship round over the course of his career.