Tom Brady didn't miss much in the second half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff win over the New Orleans Saints, except when he tried to get an official to join in on his celebration. Brady, who became the oldest player to score a touchdown in NFL playoff history on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter that sealed Tampa Bay's victory, tried to get the NFL official to give him a high five after the touchdown.

Brady put up the high five, but the official was having none of it. The Buccaneers quarterback was denied, which would have left the internet buzzing if the official actually completed the transaction.

Brady passed John Elway (38 years, 166 days) as the oldest player to rush for a touchdown in the playoffs (43 years, 167 days). He finished 18 for 33 for 199 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (98.9 rating) and a rushing touchdown in Tampa Bay's 30-20 win over New Orleans. This is the third time in Brady's postseason career that he has two-plus passing touchdowns and one-plus rushing touchdown and the first time he's done it since the 2015 AFC divisional playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady will be going to his NFL record 14th conference championship game, more than 28 other NFL franchises. He has more conference championship wins (nine) than any other quarterback has appearances. He's the fourth quarterback since the NFL merger to go to the conference championship game in each conference joining Joe Montana (San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs), Jay Schroeder (Washington and Los Angeles Raiders), and Craig Morton (Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos).

The only loss Brady had in Sunday's game was getting snubbed by the official. He'll certainly take that slight if the Buccaneers keep winning.