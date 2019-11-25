Tom Brady does his own version of the 'Dak Dance' to warm up before games

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went viral earlier this season for his pregame warmup, which has now been labeled the "Dak Dance." The clip of him moving his hips to prepare for game has been set to music, mimicked by other players and even used as a touchdown dance by teammate Ezekiel Elliot.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who he faced Prescott on Sunday, knows all about the "dance" -- because he also does it. Brady spoke with FOX about "doing the Dak" and said it influenced by quarterback coach Tom House, someone No. 12 and Prescott have both worked with.

The six-time Super Bowl champion, who knows a thing or two about what works and what does not, complimented Prescott on his now signature warmup.

"He does a good job of it. He's got those loose hips," the Patriots QB said, noting that he understands the need to incorporate the stretch into a pregame routine. "I know exactly what he's doing. I like that he's doing that, it's good training for him."

Brady's signature pregame move is running out, pumping his fist and screaming "Let's go," and then doing your classic pregame drills of running through plays and tossing the ball around. The 42-year-old is not often seeing shaking his hips like young Prescott, but Brady says he often does do the same move.

"I actually do that before I warm up," TB12 said. "He's a little more violent in the action, which is pretty good."

In the video above, Brady and Prescott clearly execute the drill a bit differently, but Brady does have 16 years on 26-year-old Prescott and may not have the same range of motion in his older age.

Violent hips aside, Brady and company beat Prescott and his squad 13-9 in a rainy Gillette Stadium matchup. The Cowboys fell to 6-5 with the loss and the Patriots kept their first place spot in the AFC and improved to 10-1.