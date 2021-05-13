The winningest quarterback in NFL history apparently does not understand why a particular fan base hates him. More specifically, Tom Brady just can't figure out why Giants fans dislike him.

The Buccaneers quarterback went on the Complex Sports Podcast and questioned what it was about him that made the blue side of New York football fans despise him so much, and even went so far as to argue that they should, actually, like him more than most other quarterbacks because of two big reasons"

"How could you hate me when you're a Giants fan? You should love me! That was the only team I never beat. The frickin' Giants"

To give some credit to the surefire Hall of Famer, the logic does make sense.

Surely there are some in the Giants fanbase that hold a sarcastic respect for Brady because of those two championships his teams "gave" them. At the same time, without that established dislike, the wins likely don't feel as sweet. Defeating football's evil empire feels great because they're, well, evil, and therefore unlikable.

Of course, this could all just be some form of cope from Brady as this is the second time this year he's openly discussed his Super Bowl bouts against New York. Last time he talked about it, he mentioned how he would easily trade two of his rings to win Super Bowl XLII, which would have given the Patriots the perfect 19-0 season.

Just like the competitor he is, Brady is already thinking of when he can try and get some of his revenge in the future.

"I gotta figure out how to beat the Giants some day. Maybe we gotta have some type of rematch now that I'm in Tampa in a [conference] championship game," Brady said.