Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady knows a first-class NFL quarterback when he sees one and says New England Patriots star Drake Maye's best attribute is his leadership qualities.

Entering Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos, the Patriots are going to need the second-year standout's best to reach the franchise's 12th Super Bowl appearance and first since Brady's storied tenure.

"Drake Maye has that humility. Everything that comes out of his mouth is always about the team," Brady said this week. "It's always about praising his defense, praising his offensive line. That's how you connect with people. That's what great leaders do -- they're in service of other people. It's not about what can you do for me, it's what can I do for you. How can I support your goals, your vision? True leadership is about humility."

Earlier this season, Brady touted Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for MVP despite Maye's impressive campaign. Brady earned three MVP awards -- all with the Patriots -- and has seen both superstars up close this season as a commentator.

"Look, I don't get a vote," Brady said this month before the playoffs. "I think what Matthew Stafford has done this season has been absolutely remarkable -- 46 touchdowns. For any quarterback that's dream season. He's been spectacular. Drake Maye on the other side has done some incredible things with Josh McDaniels in their first season together. Drake's got a long career ahead. I'm sure he's going to have many opportunities. I'm going to say Matthew Stafford."

There's no doubt Maye's rise as one of the league's top passers has been worthy of MVP attention. The former first-round pick eclipsed one of Brady's franchise records after managing a 91.3% completion rate during a win over the Tennessee Titans. Brady previously set the record against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009 when Maye was a seven-year-old football fan living in North Carolina.

In leading New England from a worst-to-first turnaround in the AFC East, Maye threw for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the regular season. In his second playoff start, Maye threw for 179 yards and three touchdowns in last week's AFC divisional round win over the Houston Texans.

As New England's leader, Maye hopes to avoid critical mistakes against a Broncos defense that notched a franchise-record 68 sacks this season and has seven takeaways during their last two wins. Maye has turned it over five times in the playoffs, including three lost fumbles.

Ball security is paramount for a quarterback who didn't have these problems during the regular season.

"Just be mindful back there and just know that my job is to protect the football," Maye said this week. I know that we faced some pretty good edge rushers in the past couple weeks … We've got another good set of edge rushers coming up this week. So just know, have a feel for it and just protect football because that's my job."