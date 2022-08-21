The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be getting Tom Brady back this week, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Sunday. Bowles said Brady will be back "this week early," coinciding with the timeline the head coach said when Brady left the team for personal reasons on Aug. 11.

While there have been theories on Brady's disappearance, Brady didn't leave the team for health or family reasons.

"This is something we talked about before training camp started," Bowles said when Brady had his excused absence. "We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn't going to play the first two (preseason) games."

Brady needs just 2,431 passing yards to become the first player in NFL history with 100,000 career passing yards (including the postseason). He also needs at least 40 touchdown passes to become the first player in NFL history to record 40 touchdown passes in three consecutive seasons and can become the first player with at least 40 touchdown passes in four different seasons. If Brady gets 30 touchdown passes this season, he'll tie Drew Brees (10 seasons) for the most such seasons in NFL history.

There's plenty of incentive for Brady to return for the 2022 season. As Bowles has been saying all along, his quarterback will be back this week.