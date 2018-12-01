Tom Brady explains the one problem he’s noticed with his game as he’s gotten older

If you've watched Tom Brady over the past few years, you've probably noticed there aren't a lot of flaws in his game.

At age 41, the Patriots quarterback is coming off an MVP season in 2017 where he led New England to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. Although he's not on track to have another MVP season in 2018, Brady has still been impressive through 12 weeks, throwing for 3,031 yards and 19 touchdowns for a Patriots team that currently leads the AFC East with an 8-3 record.

His next test: facing a Vikings franchise that's one of five teams to never beat the star New England quarterback, and you can stream that matchup on fuboTV (Try for free).

Despite Brady's big numbers, he admits that his game is nowhere close to perfect. As a matter of fact, during an interview with WEEI in Boston this week, Brady admitted that there's one part of his game that has arguably gotten worse as he's gotten older: He's not as aggressive as he used to be.

"Maybe part of my problem as I've gotten older is I want to make so few mistakes," Brady said, via NESN.com. "Maybe there's not as much aggressiveness as I would like, because with aggressiveness comes a little more risk."

If Brady's not throwing the ball downfield quite as often as he used to, it's because he's been crunching some numbers in his head.

"We have like a 95 percent chance of winning when we don't turn the ball over, and I think that's always in the back of my mind," Brady said. "Being a little less fearful with the ball and a little more aggressive, I thought we did a better job of that [in Week 12], and hopefully we can keep that going."

Brady's definitely right about the turnover thing. Since he took over the starting quarterback job in 2001, the Patriots have gone 84-11 in regular season games where they don't turn the ball over, according to Pro-Football-Reference.

"if you have bad quarterback play, it's almost impossible to win," Brady said. "You'll get away with it from time to time, but everything is risk-reward."

Even if Brady has lost some aggressiveness, he definitely hasn't lost any love for the game. The Patriots quarterback has said multiple times that he plans to play for a few more years, and apparently, half the reason he enjoys the sport is because he knows he'll never truly master it.

"I mean, football you never master," Brady said Friday, via quotes distributed by the team. "It's a chess match and there's always different things. Every year's a little bit different so you're learning every year, every day, every walkthrough, every meeting, different things. And sometimes you've got to forget them and then you re-learn them. That's just the way it goes."

Brady will be back on the field this Sunday, and he'll have to be on his 'A' game because the Patriots will be hosting a Vikings team that ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in total defense.