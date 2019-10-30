Tom Brady explains what Odell Beckham did for him that no other player had ever done before

It's not easy to surprise Tom Brady, but Odell Beckham managed to do exactly that after the Patriots 27-13 win over the Browns on Sunday.

As the two players were walking off the field after the game, Beckham approached the Patriots quarterback and gave him a very unique gift: A special pair of GOAT cleats that had been made with actual goat hair.

During an interview with WEEI in Boston this week, Brady revealed that Beckham's gift marked the first time that anyone had ever given him a present on the field.

"It's pretty unique," Brady said. "I have never had anyone do that for me. It was very thoughtful. I certainly appreciate it."

The gift from Beckham presumably makes Brady the only person in the world who owns a pair of cleats that are made out of goat hair, and it sounds like the Patriots quarterback definitely plans to keep the shoes, even if he never actually wears them.

"I have them. That was pretty cool," Brady said. "That was very, very nice of him."

You can check out the cleats below (And you'll definitely want to take note of the very envious Baker Mayfield in the background).

Beckham had been planning to give Brady the cleats for quite sometime. During an interview with the Akron Beacon Journal, the receiver explained that the GOAT cleat -- Greatest Of All Time -- would be the perfect gift for the GOAT.

"I'm gonna give them to him because he's one of the GOATs, and he's more the GOAT than I am," Beckham said.

The Browns receiver actually had two postgame meetings with Brady. Apparently, Brady's son, Ben, is a huge fan of Odell's, so the receiver agreed to meet the younger Brady after the game. During the interview with WEEI, Brady explained how his son became an Odell fan, and it has to do with the fact that Brady's other son, Jack, lives in New York.

"My oldest son lives in New York and he's a big fan of his and all the kids at school in New York after he made that catch was, 'OBJ! OBJ! OBJ!,'" Brady said. "So then my son Benny from his older brother got to know who he was. It was pretty nice."

Brady and Benny waited for Beckham outside the Browns locker room where the receiver eventually met up with them. Brady had nothing but good things to say about Odell after the game.

"He's a great player. I always wish him a lot of success," Brady said. "They are going to keep plugging along there and we're going to keep plugging along here and see how it shakes out at the end of the year."

Although Beckham seems to be on good terms with Brady, the same can't exactly be said for his relationship with the Browns. After the loss to the Patriots, Beckham criticized the Browns' play-calling, which didn't thrill his coach, Freddie Kitchens. For more on that story, feel free to click here.

Finally, here's a close-up look at the cleat the Beckham gave to Brady.