Tom Brady explains why he doesn't like the new helmet that the NFL is making him wear

Antonio Brown isn't the only NFL player being forced to wear a new helmet this season -- so is Tom Brady, and as it turns out, the two players actually have something in common: They both hate their new helmet.

Although Brady hasn't threatened to retire, he has made it pretty clear this offseason that he would prefer to be wearing his old helmet model, a Riddell VSR-4 which has now been banned by the NFL. Due to the ban, Brady now has to wear one of the 34 helmet models that have been approved by the league.

During an interview in mid-August, the Patriots quarterback revealed that although he's now wearing a new helmet, he wasn't a big fan of it.

"I've been experimenting with a couple different ones, and I don't really love the one that I'm in, but I don't really have much of a choice," Brady said. "I'm just trying to do the best I can to work with it."

So what is it about Brady's new helmet that he hates?

The Patriots quarterback actually answered that question this week during an interview with NBC Sports Boston. Although the new helmets offer more protection against concussions, the trade-off is that they weigh more, which is the biggest negative for Brady.

"I've been wearing the same thing for, you know, forever," Brady said. "You get used to one thing, one feel, this [helmet] is a pound heavier, so it's 25 percent heavier on your head. That takes a lot of getting used to. I wish it was lighter, I tried to make it lighter, and they couldn't make it lighter."

Imagine trying to bench press 200 pounds, then trying to bench press 250 pounds. That's an increase of 25 percent, and according to Brady, trying to get used to a 25 percent increase isn't easy.

"I mean, add 25 percent to everything," Brady said. "Add 25 percent to your pen, or 25 percent smaller keys on your keyboard, and tell me how that feels. It's a little different."

The one thing that Brady is still allowed to wear are his ancient shoulder pads. The quarterback has been wearing the same model since his days at Michigan.

"I've worn them for 25 years," Brady said. "They've gotten reconditioned a little bit, but I think once you find something you like, you kind of stick with it. I've always kind of liked the way they felt, the shape of them. People have tried to put me in a lot of other ones."

Brady better start getting used to his new helmet, because he's going to have to wear it for an entire game in less than 10 days. The Patriots are set to open their season on Sept. 5 against the Steelers on "Sunday Night Football."