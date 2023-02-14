If Tom Brady actually stays retired, he'll definitely he headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028 and when that happens, he doesn't want to see Aaron Rodgers there. And don't worry, this isn't because Brady doesn't like Rodgers, it's because he doesn't want to see the Packers quarterback retire.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner gave his thoughts on Rodgers during the latest episode of the "Let's Go" podcast on Sirius XM.

"You know what, I hope he doesn't retire," Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. "Because like I said, I think the league needs good quarterbacks and he's one of the greats. So if he retires it'll be a sad day for the league."

During Brady's conversation about the Packers QB, the subject turned to Rodgers' very unorthodox way of cleansing his body -- the man is planning a four-day darkness retreat -- and Brady actually gave it his stamp of approval.

"He's an incredible player and everyone has their different processes they go through," Brady said. "And you know what, I think we all need to get off our phone a little bit more. I think we all need to get away from the TV a little bit more. I think we all need a little more nature and a little more silence and a little more peace. And however he's going about it, good for him."

Rodgers offered a little bit more insight about the retreat on Tuesday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." For one, he won't be going into the darkness until later this week, clearing up some confusion after some people thought he was starting on Monday.

"I'm not in my darkness retreat yet," Rodgers said. "This thing has been planned for four months and it was always been the same dates, always the end of this week. Anyone with knowledge to the opposite of that, it's fake news. Let me just reiterate one more time, there's an inner-circle and in my inner-circle nobody talks to [any NFL Insider], so if you're one of those people talking to those people, it's a great reminder for you that you're not in the inner-circle."

Rodgers also noted that it will be his first time locking himself in darkness for four days.

"I've done many things similar to this, but I haven't done this specific darkness retreat," Rodgers said. "I've done many meditation and yoga retreats, things that have stimulated my mind, things have helped get in a better head space and have a greater peace in my life."

As for Brady, he's not judging any NFL player who's looking to improve their mental health, no matter how they're doing it.

"Everyone's got their unique way to process the season," Brady said. "It's very intense for all of us and everyone gets to choose what they want to do. But certainly from the standpoint of him leaving the game the way that he's playing, he broke his thumb this year and still played tremendous. And you could see as he got healthy throughout the year how incredibly talented he is. So I hope the good players keep playing. That's what my hope is."

Once Rodgers comes out of the darkness, there's a chance we could get a decision about his future and that's because the 39-year-old recently said he'll be much closer to making his final decision after his darkness retreat.