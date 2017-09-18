Tom Brady explains why he's especially 'proud' of Rob Gronkowski this year

In Tom Brady's new book "The TB12 Method," Brady details how athletes can stay healthy throughout their careers. His teammate, Rob Gronkowski, is more well-known for his party habits, but he's putting his money where his mouth is these days.

Gronk has undertaken the Brady diet, which is notoriously restrictive. In an interview with "CBS This Morning," Brady told Norah O'Donnell that he was proud of how Gronkowski has stuck with it.

"You know, I'm really proud of him," Brady said. "I've seen him grow up, you know? He was so young when he got to our team and now he's one of the older players. And he experienced some really tough things over the course of his career, and I think sometimes when you do that you correlate football with pain."

Gronkowski, of course, is one of the most talented tight ends in the NFL -- when he's on the field. He has missed significant time in several of his eight seasons in the league, and the hope is that Gronkowski can stay healthy going forward.

Coming off of a monster game against the Saints in which he caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, he isn't showing signs of slowing down this year. If Gronkowski can continue his pace and stay healthy, he'll be a key cog in another deep run for the Patriots.

Brady's book extensively covers his healthy lifestyle. Back in July, Simon & Schuster (a division of CBS) called it "an 'athlete's bible' that reveals Brady's methods and approaches to sustained peak performance for people of all ages."

You can pre-order "The TB12 Method" from Simon & Schuster by clicking here. It will be available online and in stores nationwide on Tuesday.