Tom Brady and Bill Belichick spent 20 years together in New England and during that span, they put together the most successful two-decade run by any team in NFL history. After Brady left New England following the 2019 season, one debate that started almost immediately revolved around who meant more to the Patriots' success: Brady or Belichick.

Although it's an interesting debate for fans to have, it's not a debate that Brady is interested in participating in. The seven-time Super Bowl winner was asked about the Brady-Belichick debate on the latest episode of his podcast and he didn't mince his words.

"I think it's always a stupid conversation to say, 'Brady vs. Belichick' because, in my mind, that's not what a partnership is about," Brady said, via NBC Sports Boston.

Belichick was actually on this week's episode. Brady explained that he doesn't like the idea of the debate because he and Belichick were responsible for two totally different parts of New England's success.

"Coach couldn't play quarterback and I couldn't coach," Brady said on his Let's Go pod. "The best part about football is, and Coach says it a lot: Do your job. And he asked me to play quarterback. He didn't ask me to coach."

After spending 20 years in New England, Brady left the Patriots in 2020 to sign with the Buccaneers. Following his exit from New England, Brady said that the media tried to cause a rift between the quarterback and his former coach by stirring the pot.

"When we were in New England for 20 years together, they get tired of writing the same story," Brady said. "So, once they write all the nice things and championships, and then they just start going, 'Well this works, let's start trying to divide them.' I never really appreciated those ways that people would try to do that. He and I always had a great relationship."

Brady also added that he had a great relationship with Belichick despite the fact that some people were trying to pull them apart.

"In my view, people were always trying to pull us apart," Brady said. "I don't think we ever felt like that with each other. We never were trying to pull each other apart. We actually were always trying to go in the same direction."

If people were trying to pull Brady and Belichick apart, it clearly didn't work, because the two guys sounded as close as ever during the podcast.