Tom Brady files trademark for 'TB x TB' after singing with Buccaneers
Brady plans to use the slogan on shirts, pants, shorts, sweatshirts, sweaters, jerseys, sleepwear and headwear
The Buccaneers are absolutely ecstatic to have Tom Brady as the franchise's new quarterback. The team was so excited about their new addition that they compiled a highlight video centered around Brady this week and tweeted it out along with a "TB x TB" slogan. That slogan clearly caught Brady's eye because the agency that represents him, Yee & Dubin Sports, filed a trademark application for the phrase last week.
According to the trademark application, Brady plans to use the slogan on shirts, pants, shorts, sweatshirts, sweaters, jerseys, sleepwear and headwear. The application was filed on March 20, which just so happened to be the same day that the Buccaneers put out the "TB x TB" video on Twitter.
Brady has attempted to take advantage of various nicknames and slogans in the past during his time with the New England Patriots. Most notably, Brady has trademarked the nickname "TB12." But he once even attempted to trademark "Tom Terrific" in 2019. That trademark was denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, as they claimed it was too similar to former New York Mets star pitcher Tom Seaver.
It'll be interesting to see if this trademark is accepted as Brady adjusts to life with his new team. One thing is definitely for sure: the Buccaneers are glad to have TB12 on their roster as they attempt to win the NFC South.
