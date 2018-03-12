Tom Brady finally shows how bad the gash on his right thumb was and it's gruesome

The fact that Tom Brady was able to lead the Patriots to a comeback win over the Jaguars in the AFC title game might be more impressive now than it was at the time, and that's because we now know how bad the injury was on his right thumb.

As you probably heard at the time, Brady suffered a gash on his thumb just four days before the game. At the time of the injury, Brady said it was so bad that he wasn't even sure he was going to be able to play.

"I wasn't sure, I really wasn't," Brady said in January. "Wednesday, it happened, and Wednesday night I definitely wasn't sure, but it was just a crazy injury in practice. It didn't look good there for a little bit, but fortunately, Thursday, I didn't practice, I took some time off. Friday, did just a little bit and things kind of felt a lot better on Saturday and [Sunday] I was just able to kind of do what I needed to do."

Of course, since this is the Patriots, some people weren't buying the fact that Brady was even really injured. A few days before the game, Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson went on record saying he didn't think injury was that bad.

Well, we now know how bad the injury was, and let's just say it was gruesome. If the sight of blood makes you queasy, then you're going to want to leave this story now because things are about to get bloody.

If you're sticking around, that means you're ready to see Brady's giant gash.

Final warning: Leave now if you don't want to see it.

Alright, here we go: Here's what Brady's thumb looked like just days before the AFC title game.

How bad was the gash on Tom Brady's thumb before the AFC Championship game? This bad. (via https://t.co/g2eUdCvMie) #Patriots pic.twitter.com/8Dy5bR6I8H — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 12, 2018

OUCH. That's a legit cut.

Brady unveiled the picture of his thumb during the final episode of his Facebook documentary, "Tom vs. Time," which was released on Monday.

After cutting his hand, Brady had more than a dozen stitches put in.

This is what Tom Brady's Frankenstein hand looked like after he got stitches. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/JB3Px70uf1 — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 12, 2018

The Patriots quarterback even resorted to acupuncture to make sure that he'd be ready to play.

Best way to fix a giant gash near your thumb? Apparently, acupuncture. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/A8BJnKUoKW — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 12, 2018

Whatever Brady did to fix his thumb ended up working because he threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-20 win over the Jaguars. Brady did most of his damage in the fourth quarter, when he threw for 138 yards and both of his touchdowns.