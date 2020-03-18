Tom Brady free agency: NFL players react to TB12 choosing Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struck out on adding big-name coaches and players throughout the franchise's 44-year history. That all changed Tuesday night as Tom Brady will choose the Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay already has the "quarterback whisperer" in head coach Bruce Arians, who made Jameis Winston a 5,000-yard passer in his first season leading the team. Brady is heading to an offense that employs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at wide receiver, two of the top pass catchers in the league. The Buccaneers also have O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate at tight end and Ronald Jones II at running back.

Brady will look to take the Buccaneers to the playoffs for the first time since 2007, the second-longest postseason drought in franchise history. Tampa has just three winning seasons since 2008, including one 10-win season (when Josh Freeman was the team's quarterback).

The Pick Six Podcast fired up an emergency episode to break down everything you need to know about Brady landing with the Buccaneers. Give it a listen below, and be sure to subscribe on your favorite platform:

Brady selecting Tampa Bay stunned the NFL world, as plenty of players reacted to the news. Some wide receivers even want to audition for a job.

Welcome to the NFC Mr. @TomBrady !! We’ve been expecting you. pic.twitter.com/8grnnCnxO9 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 17, 2020

😳😳 — Tavon Austin (@Tayaustin01) March 17, 2020

Tom need some receivers 👀 — Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) March 17, 2020

Chris gone give up that 12? Lol — zoom (@WatchJRoss) March 17, 2020

Andrew my guess is it’ll be free cuz he will see more 💰 by just playing with him https://t.co/3kQbNhBrQ5 — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) March 17, 2020

I am 24 years old... Tom Brady played with the Patriots almost my whole life!!! I was looking forward to playing the 🐐 this regular season😒 — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) March 17, 2020

He doesn’t even look right in those colors 🙄 https://t.co/npQEF85E4n — Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) March 17, 2020

Brady, who will be 43 in August, threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season, but his passer rating (88.0) was in the 80s for the first time since 2013 and his yards per game (253.6) was his lowest since 2010 (243.8).

The winningest quarterback in NFL history (219 victories), Brady is the first NFL player to win six Super Bowl titles. A career 30-11 record in the postseason, Brady has lead the Patriots to the AFC Championship Game 13 times and the Super Bowl nine times. His 14 Pro Bowl appearances are tied for most in NFL history and his 17 division titles are the most for a quarterback in league history. Brady has won three NFL MVP awards and four Super Bowl MVP awards. He's second all-time in pass yards (74,571) and touchdown passes (541).

Brady is set to move on from the only franchise he's ever known, changing the NFL world in the process.