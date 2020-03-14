Tom Brady free agency odds 2020: Predictions, expert picks, best values, teams to fade from Vegas insider

NFL free agency 2020 is scheduled to officially begin at 4 p.m. ET on March 18, with negotiations permitted starting on March 16. It's a loaded free agent class, and the biggest name is future Hall of Famer, six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP Tom Brady, who could find a home outside of New England for the first time in his NFL career. Sportsbooks have set 2020 Tom Brady free agency odds, with the Patriots listed as the favorites at -180 (risk $180 to return $100).

The San Francisco 49ers (+600, risk $100 to return $600) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+600) are next on the NFL odds board. The Chargers (+650), Raiders (+900), Titans (+1000), Dolphins (+1500) and Cowboys (+3400) are also listed, while 'no team/retirement' is going off at +2900. Before making any NFL free agency predictions, be sure to see the Tom Brady free agency picks from elite NFL handicapper R.J. White.

Team to avoid in the Tom Brady free agency odds

White is fading the San Francisco 49ers at +600 in the Tom Brady free agency odds. The defending NFC champions have been a trendy pick for Brady recently. He grew up just outside San Francisco and was a Niners fan. It could be a natural spot for the 42-year old to wrap up his career, but White thinks the odds are too low to bet on the homecoming.

"To me, it just doesn't make sense," White told SportsLine. "He's not a great fit for Kyle Shanahan's system, and while the team can clear $22.4M million of salary cap space by releasing Jimmy Garoppolo, you'd have to pay much more than that to sign Brady.

"The 49ers already don't have a ton of cap space, so why use a significant chunk of it on the quarterback position when you've already proven you can win with Garoppolo? Despite the buzz surrounding this connection, the football sense of it means these odds are far shorter than they should be."

2020 Tom Brady free agency odds

New England Patriots (-180)

San Francisco 49ers (+600)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+600)

Los Angeles Chargers (+650)

Las Vegas Raiders (+900)

Tennessee Titans (+1000)

Miami Dolphins (+1500)

No team/retired (+2900)

Dallas Cowboys (+3400)