Tom Brady free agency odds 2020: Predictions, top picks, best values, teams to fade from Vegas insider

The legal tampering period begins on Monday as 2020 NFL free agency gets underway. Deals can't be officially inked until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but negotiations are now ongoing. It could mark the end of Tom Brady's historic run in New England. Drafted by the Patriots in 2000, the future Hall of Famer has piled up six Super Bowl titles in New England. He's also a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time NFL MVP.

With Brady's contract expiring in New England, sportsbooks are offering 2020 Tom Brady free agency odds. New England is the favorite to retain him at -130 (risk $130 to return $100), while the Buccaneers have surged up to +150 (risk $100 to return $150). The Chargers (+800), Raiders (+1500), Bears (+4000), Broncos (+4000), Colts (+4000), Cowboys (+4000), Dolphins (+4000) and Titans (+10000) are also on the Tom Brady odds board at William Hill Sportsbook. The field, or every other team not listed, is going off at +700, while 'no snap' is an option at +3000. Before making any Tom Brady free agency picks, be sure to see the NFL free agency predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White is fading the Dallas Cowboys at +4000 in the Tom Brady free agency odds. Dak Prescott is set to be a free agent and Jerry Jones is known for trying to make a big splash.

But even at the long odds, White sees no value in picking Dallas in this spot. He expects Prescott to be retained either via a new contract or the franchise tag, making the Cowboys a non-factor for Brady.

"Putting money on Brady joining the Cowboys is throwing it down the drain," White told SportsLine. "Jerry Jones loves Dak Prescott, and he's not going anywhere. There's zero chance the Cowboys swap a young franchise QB they like for a 43-year-old near the end of his career."

2020 Tom Brady free agency odds (via William Hill)

Patriots -130

Buccaneers +150

Field +700

Chargers +800

Raiders +1500

No snap +3000

Bears +4000

Broncos +4000

Colts +4000

Cowboys +4000

Dolphins +4000

Titans +10000