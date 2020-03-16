Tom Brady free agency odds 2020: Predictions, top picks, best values, teams to fade from Vegas insider
R.J. White has crushed the Las Vegas SuperContest twice.
The legal tampering period begins on Monday as 2020 NFL free agency gets underway. Deals can't be officially inked until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but negotiations are now ongoing. It could mark the end of Tom Brady's historic run in New England. Drafted by the Patriots in 2000, the future Hall of Famer has piled up six Super Bowl titles in New England. He's also a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time NFL MVP.
With Brady's contract expiring in New England, sportsbooks are offering 2020 Tom Brady free agency odds. New England is the favorite to retain him at -130 (risk $130 to return $100), while the Buccaneers have surged up to +150 (risk $100 to return $150). The Chargers (+800), Raiders (+1500), Bears (+4000), Broncos (+4000), Colts (+4000), Cowboys (+4000), Dolphins (+4000) and Titans (+10000) are also on the Tom Brady odds board at William Hill Sportsbook. The field, or every other team not listed, is going off at +700, while 'no snap' is an option at +3000. Before making any Tom Brady free agency picks, be sure to see the NFL free agency predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.
Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.
White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, with sportsbooks listing Tom Brady free agency odds, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed every team and released his top picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.
Team to avoid in the Tom Brady free agency odds
White is fading the Dallas Cowboys at +4000 in the Tom Brady free agency odds. Dak Prescott is set to be a free agent and Jerry Jones is known for trying to make a big splash.
But even at the long odds, White sees no value in picking Dallas in this spot. He expects Prescott to be retained either via a new contract or the franchise tag, making the Cowboys a non-factor for Brady.
"Putting money on Brady joining the Cowboys is throwing it down the drain," White told SportsLine. "Jerry Jones loves Dak Prescott, and he's not going anywhere. There's zero chance the Cowboys swap a young franchise QB they like for a 43-year-old near the end of his career."
How to make Tom Brady free agency picks
Instead, White is eyeing another team that offers far greater value. He believes there's a specific factor that is being overvalued in Tom Brady's free agency. He's sharing what it is, and which team to back, only over at SportsLine.
Who is White backing to sign Tom Brady? And which factor is far overvalued? Check out the 2020 Tom Brady free agency odds below, then visit SportsLine to see White's pick, all from the expert who has generated more than $2,300 in profit for his followers over the past three seasons.
2020 Tom Brady free agency odds (via William Hill)
Patriots -130
Buccaneers +150
Field +700
Chargers +800
Raiders +1500
No snap +3000
Bears +4000
Broncos +4000
Colts +4000
Cowboys +4000
Dolphins +4000
Titans +10000
