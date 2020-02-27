Tom Brady free agency: Patriots reportedly still have not reached out to quarterback

The NFL wouldn't be the same if Tom Brady isn't wearing a New England Patriots uniform, even though that is appearing more of a possibility as free agency approaches. Per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, the Patriots still have not reached out to Brady about a potential new contract with a source saying "it's not looking good" on a Brady return to New England.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported on Get Up! that he would be "stunned if Brady went back to New England." Darlington also said Brady is looking forward to free agency, which is unchartered territory for the Patriots quarterback.

Brady was reportedly set to meet with the Patriots at the combine, but that has not come into fruition yet. If the Patriots move forward without Brady, they'll have to test the trade market (see Andy Dalton) or dive into the talent-rich free agency pool of quarterbacks for his successor (Ryan Tannehill or Philip Rivers could be potential candidates since both are free agents).

Jarrett Stidham is currently the Patriots No. 2 quarterback, which is also an option for New England. The Patriots could ride with Stidham for a year and develop a starting quarterback from this year's draft.

Brady will have plenty of suitors for his services in 2020. The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been reportedly interested in Brady, while the New York Giants have emerged as a suitor.

Where Brady decides to play in 2020 will be the storyline of the NFL offseason, especially since he spent the first 20 seasons of his career playing for the Patriots. Brady, who will be 43 in August, threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season, but his passer rating (88.0) was in the 80s for the first time since 2013 and his yards per game (253.6) was his lowest since 2010 (243.8).

Brady may just want to show he can be successful outside of New England, ready to start the next (and potentially) final chapter of his NFL career. The Patriots may also be ready to turn the page on the greatest era in franchise history, starting with the exodus of Brady.

Whatever Brady decides to do over the next few weeks, the entire NFL will be watching.