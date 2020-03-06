Tom Brady free agency: Titans reportedly think they can beat Patriots in QB sweepstakes, mystery team emerges

With a little over a week before the start of the legal tampering period in the NFL, the future of soon-to-be unrestricted free agent Tom Brady is still clouded in mystery. Speculation has run wild surrounding the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and it's unclear whether he's made up his mind to return to the Patriots. What is becoming a bit clearer as we get closer to March 16 when other teams can legally begin speaking with Brady, is that it'll be much trickier for New England to retain him.

If and when it gets to a point where clubs are picking up the phone to call TB12, one of them appears to be the Tennessee Titans. In fact, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Get Up! on Friday morning that "the Titans believe that they have a pretty good chance in a head-to-head matchup with the Patriots to land Tom Brady."

The Titans have been pegged as a logical free agent destination for Brady ever since the Patriots season came to a close after Tennessee knocked them out of the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend. Not only do they boast a roster that just made it to the AFC championship with Ryan Tannehill under center, but coach Mike Vrabel is a close friend of Brady after playing together with the Patriots and winning three Super Bowls. How close are they? They're at the FaceTiming level, as their video chat while Brady and Julian Edelman were at the Syracuse-North Carolina basketball game this past weekend would suggest.

The Titans coach did his best to explain why he was speaking with Brady during a spot on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football, but really just emphasized how strong his relationship is with the quarterback.

"Well, it would be no different than a conversation you would have with your girlfriends on a weekend," Vrabel told GMFB. "My relationship goes back to 2001 with Tom Brady -- training camp in Rhode Island, at Parente's we'd go to practice and bunch of us would go out to the bar at Parente's after practice and that's where a lot of those friendships were made.

"Those friendships aren't just going to stop or not continue to grow and develop now that I'm a head coach and he's a quarterback with an expiring contract. Those are going to continue on well after we're done playing with his family, with my family and having the ability to meet Jules and all those players -- there's a special bond that goes on in the locker room and that's not going to stop."

Given that relationship and the pieces already in place on the roster, it's no wonder the Titans reportedly feel confident that they can land Brady. Tannehill enters unrestricted free agency this offseason as well. Fowler reported that the Titans do still value him, but the quarterback is looking for a lot of money.

As things relate to Brady, Fowler also reports that there is a "mystery team" that is "firmly in the mix." Who that team is remains to be seen, but the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and even the San Francisco 49ers have been linked to the quarterback, so it's entirely possible one of those clubs are lurking in the shadows to pounce on TB12.

Of course, more will come to light once these teams can actually talk contract with Brady beginning on March 16 and officially ink him to a deal at the start of the new league year on March 18.