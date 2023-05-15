If you want to see the New England Patriots' first home game of the season when they face the Philadelphia Eagles, it is going to cost you. The Week 1 game is currently the most expensive ticket of the 2023 NFL season on resale sites.

The Patriots are honoring future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady at the game and it is no surprise that New Englanders want to be there to see it live.

According to ESPN, the average ticket price for the game is $807. The San Francisco 49ers game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 is the season's second-highest priced game at an average of $501.

The least expensive ticket on Ticketmaster for the Pats home opener is $626 and the most expensive is nearly $5,000 before fees. The cheapest tickets on Vividseats are $550 and the most expensive ticket is $18,660. The most expensive ticket on StubHub is over $18,000 and the least expensive is $510.

This will be the first time Brady returns to Gillette Stadium since leaving the Patriots when he'll be on the same side as his former team. He took a trip to Foxboro the year after he departed the Patriots, but that was as the quarterback of the Buccaneers and he was on the opposite sideline.

Brady announced his retirement this season, marking the second time he retired from the NFL. The last time he retired it lasted just over a month, but this time he is actually done for good.

Now that he is officially retired, the Patriots have invited him to be honored by the team and the fans as a thank you for the two decades of success had with the team. The Patriots are calling it the "Thank You Tom Game" and tweeted "12 is coming home."

Last Thursday, before the NFL schedule was released, Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that Brady would be a guest at the first game, praising No. 12 for the unprecedented success he had in New England.

"I'm thinking that the NFL is over a century old and 20 percent of those years of the NFL, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough," Kraft said in his announcement. "And I'm happy to tell you … that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years."

This will not be the only time Patriots fans will be able to show their appreciation for the GOAT, as Kraft said this will be the first of many celebrations for Brady.