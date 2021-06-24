Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have a lot in common. Not only are both quarterbacks considered to be among the best to ever play the game, but they're also both Super Bowl winners who have each somehow won the NFL's MVP award a total of three times.

They also have something else in common: Despite all those accolades, both quarterbacks found themselves in a situation where they felt unwanted by their team. For Brady and the Patriots, things started to go down hill in 2014 after New England drafted Jimmy Garoppolo. Although Brady ended up winning three more Super Bowls following that pick, the selection of Garoppolo seemed to be the starting point for a rift between Brady and Belichick that ended with the now seven-time Super Bowl winner leaving New England last year.

For Rodgers and the Packers, the quarterback's rift is with Green Bay's front office and a big reason for Rodgers' anger is because the team drafted a quarterback (Jordan Love) with plans to have him replace Rodgers. The two situations aren't identical, but they do share some similarities.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Although Brady was able to get out of New England, he said he doesn't have any advice for Rodgers, who's currently trying to get out of Green Bay.

"I'm not one to give Aaron advice on certain things like that," Brady told USA Today recently. "I mean, I respect Aaron a lot. Aaron's going to make the choices he feels are best for him. Everyone has different dynamics in their work."

Brady, who won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers, did say that the organization has to "buy-in" if you're going to win a Lombardi Trophy and it's safe to say that Rodgers probably doesn't feel like the Packers have been willing to do that.

"It comes from a lot of hard work, a lot of discipline, a lot of teamwork, a lot of communication with all aspects of the organization that the organization buys in," Brady said of what it takes to win a title. "I think part of why I enjoy this so much is it challenges you more than just physically but emotionally and mentally. All these aspects of yourself, you're expected to grow and learn from. That's how I've chosen to deal with it."

Brady was able to keep the distractions in New England to a minimum toward the end even though he was unhappy, but Rodgers hasn't been able to do the same.

"Everyone else has different choices," Brady said. "But I have a lot of respect for Aaron and everything he's accomplished in the league."

Brady and Rodgers are actually going to be playing golf against each other on July 6 when they play in "The Match," which will feature Brady and Phil Mickelson going up against Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.

In the lead up to that event, Brady hasn't been willing to offer any serious advice to Rodgers, but he has definitely made sure to crack several jokes at the expense of the Packers quarterback.