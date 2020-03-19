Tom Brady gets classy billboard tribute from Patriots owner Robert Kraft and here's what it looks like

No one was a bigger fan of Tom Brady than Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the 78-year-old definitely proved that on Thursday. With Brady set to move on from the Patriots after 20 years in New England, Kraft decided to honor his former quarterback by putting up billboards around Boston.

Fittingly enough, the Patriots owner decided to put up a total of 12 as a tribute to the number that Brady had worn in New England since the day he was drafted with the 199th overall pick in 2000. One of the billboards, which you can see below, was placed near Gillette Stadium.

On a billboard about 1 mile north of Gillette Stadium this morning. pic.twitter.com/yWQZz4Iurf — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 19, 2020

If the font on that billboard is a little bit too tiny for you, here's what they say:

"Thank you Tom. The greatest of all time! With love, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots."

Kraft and Brady are so close that the Patriots owner described the quarterback as someone who he loves like a son on Tuesday after he found out that Brady was leaving.

"How do I possibly sum up the depth of my gratitude to Tom Brady for what he's given us these past 20 years, or the sadness I feel knowing it's ending?" Kraft said in a statement. "I love Tom like a son and I always will. He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans."

During his 20 years in New England, Brady led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl titles. It was a run of success that will most likely never be matched.

"There simply will never be another Tom Brady," Kraft said. "I now look forward to the day we can bring him back home to New England to celebrate his Patriots career, his endless achievements and his legacy as the greatest of all time. I love him very much."

The next time anyone sees Brady in a Patriots uniform will likely come shortly after his retirement, because you can bet Kraft will be inviting the 42-year-old to return to Foxborough to retire his jersey whenever Brady decides to call it quits for good, but at the rate Brady is going, who knows how far down that road that will be.